Vietnamese artist showcases traditional dó paper art in Russian Far East city

HÀ NỘI — Nearly 30 works by artist Ngô Đức Hoàng, created on traditional dó (poonah) paper, are on display at the Artatage Contemporary Art Centre in Vladivostok, Russia.

With more than three decades of painting experience, Hoàng has worked across a range of media, including oil on canvas, silk and lacquer.

For his Vladivostok exhibition, Hoàng chose traditional dó paper as his primary medium, showcasing the distinctive qualities of Vietnamese traditional art to international audiences.

Created between 2021 and 2026, the displayed paintings explore diverse themes inspired by urban Vietnamese life, the northwestern mountain landscapes and the country’s national lotus flower.

“I want my works on dó paper to introduce audiences to the understated and distinctly Vietnamese beauty of the country,” Hoàng said at the exhibition opening.

“I hope to bring a contemporary touch to this traditional medium helping carry forward Vietnamese cultural values and foster connections between art lovers in Việt Nam and Russia.”

Dó paper is a traditional type of handmade paper crafted from the bark of the dó tree, a species found in the mountainous regions of northern Việt Nam.

With a history spanning more than 1,000 years, this unique Vietnamese paper was once the primary medium for recording scriptures, imperial documents, royal decrees and especially famous Đông Hồ folk paintings.

Using the traditional medium, the artist blends realist, impressionist and romantic styles to explore the interplay between contemporary expression and cultural memory.

Through his distinctive visual language, Vietnamese landscapes, nature and people take on varied forms ranging from familiar, intimate scenes to expansive compositions charged with emotion.

Organised by the Vietnamese Consulate General in Vladivostok in collaboration with city authorities, the exhibition has attracted strong interest from local artists and people across Russia’s Far East with an interest in Việt Nam.

“It is very impressive to see a Vietnamese artist present a solo exhibition featuring such a large body of work in Vladivostok," said Solovyov Sergey Vladimirovich, director of the Artetage Contemporary Art Centre.

He noted that many international artists have come to Vladivostok to present their work, but most exhibitions had been group shows, he said.

Russian Vietnamese studies scholar Daria Mishukova praised the paintings of lotus flowers and blossoms from Việt Nam’s northwestern region, while expressing her appreciation for the traditional dó paper used in the work.

At the exhibition, Hoàng captivated visitors with a live demonstration of his artistic skills. He painted a scene of Hà Nội’s Old Quarter live before an audience of guests and art enthusiasts.

The performance gave visitors a first-hand look at the artist’s creative process while showcasing the versatility and delicate qualities of traditional dó paper.

The exhibition runs until August 23. — VNS