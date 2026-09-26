Foreign students vie for top prize in Đà Nẵng Vietnamese-speaking contest

ĐÀ NẴNG – The Đà Nẵng Union of Friendship Organisations and Peace Committee, partnering with the University of Science and Education at the University of Đà Nẵng, held the final round of Việt Nam's 2026 national Vietnamese-language speaking contest for foreigners on September 25.

​The contest is part of Đà Nẵng's 2026 people-to-people diplomacy plan, giving foreigners and international students living, studying and working in Việt Nam a platform to practice Vietnamese and sharpen their academic language skills.

​Seven teams from universities in Đà Nẵng, HCM City, Quảng Trị and Huế reached the final, fielding contestants from Laos, China, Japan and Cambodia.

​The teams represented the University of Science and Education, the University of Foreign Language Studies and the University of Economics, all under the University of Đà Nẵng, along with HCM City Open University, Quảng Bình University, Huế College and the University of Foreign Language Studies at Huế University.

​In his opening speech, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nguyễn Văn Hiếu, Vice Rector of the University of Science and Education at the University of Đà Nẵng, said language is not merely a means of communication, but also preserves memories, conveys culture and opens the door to mutual understanding among peoples.

​He said when a foreigner learns Vietnamese well enough to tell a story or express an idea, that's more than a learning milestone, but a step closer to Việt Nam. The exchange runs both ways: Vietnamese people gain a deeper understanding of their international friends' countries and cultures. The real value of the language isn't just speaking it correctly, but it's how it helps people understand each other.

​Teams were judged on Vietnamese-language proficiency and public speaking, along with logical thinking, argumentation skills and their knowledge of Việt Nam's people and culture.

​According to the organisers, getting contestants to think, present ideas, debate and persuade in Vietnamese turns the language from a school subject into a tool for connecting cultures. The event also aims to deepen understanding of Vietnam's history and culture, and Đà Nẵng's in particular, to help build friendship and cooperation with other countries.

​The HCM City Open University took first prize. Huế College placed second, and the University of Science and Education at the University of Đà Nẵng came third. VNA/VNS