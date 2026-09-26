Việt Nam, Canada expand air agreement, opening way for direct flights

HÀ NỘI — Canada and Việt Nam have expanded their air transport agreement to allow direct flights between the two countries for the first time, opening the way for scheduled services from 2027.

Transport Canada announced the expanded agreement on September 24, saying it would strengthen air connectivity between the two countries amid growing demand for travel and trade.

Under the agreement, airlines from each country will be permitted to operate up to 14 weekly passenger or passenger-and-cargo combination flights, as well as up to seven weekly all-cargo flights. The agreement also grants fifth-freedom rights for all-cargo services, allowing an airline to operate between two foreign countries when its flight originates or terminates in its home country.

The agreement was announced as part of the new Strategic Partnership between Việt Nam and Canada, following the state visit to Canada by General Secretary and President Tô Lâm. The two countries welcomed the conclusion of negotiations on the expanded Air Transport Agreement in their joint statement on the strategic partnership.

Canada said the expanded agreement responds to significant growth in the bilateral air market and supports its trade diversification and Indo-Pacific strategies. Improved air connectivity is expected to facilitate the movement of people and goods, support business activity and strengthen people-to-people ties.

Air Canada, the country's flag carrier, has already signaled its intention to launch a scheduled service to Việt Nam's biggest city HCM City in 2027. The airline said it would work with relevant authorities to obtain the necessary approvals and complete the required procedures before launching the service. Details such as the route's Canadian gateway, frequency and launch date have not yet been announced.

At present, passengers travelling between Việt Nam and Canada generally have to transit through a third country. The planned direct service would therefore establish the first regular non-stop air connection between the two countries.

Canadian Minister of International Trade Maninder Sidhu said Việt Nam was one of Canada's most dynamic trading partners in Southeast Asia. Canadian merchandise exports to Việt Nam exceeded C$1.3 billion in 2025, up about 30 per cent from the previous year, while two-way merchandise trade reached C$20.6 billion.

Việt Nam is Canada's largest trading partner in ASEAN. The two countries are also members of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), which provides an important framework for expanding bilateral trade.

The Canadian government said strong people-to-people links were another factor driving demand for greater air connectivity. Canada is home to an estimated 275,000 people of Vietnamese origin, contributing to demand for tourism, business, education and family travel between the two countries.

The two sides have also agreed to seek further cooperation between tourism authorities and businesses to promote destinations in Việt Nam and Canada.

Canada described Việt Nam as one of its largest and fastest-growing air markets in Asia, while the new agreement is expected to provide airlines with greater flexibility to respond to the expanding market. — VNS