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HCM City backs development of world-class research centres

September 26, 2026 - 07:16
The Institute for Advanced Materials Technology at Việt Nam National University, HCM City, has had its Centre of Excellence (CoE) proposal approved, with the aim of becoming an internationally recognised centre for advanced materials research.

The Institute for Advanced Materials Technology at Việt Nam National University, HCM City, has had its Centre of Excellence (CoE) proposal approved, with the aim of becoming an internationally recognised centre for advanced materials research.

The Institute for Advanced Materials Technology at Việt Nam National University, HCM City, has had its Centre of Excellence (CoE) proposal approved, with the aim of becoming an internationally recognised centre for advanced materials research. VNA/VNS Photos
Researchers at work in the Nanotechnology Laboratory of the Research and Development Centre at HCM City’s Saigon Hi-Tech Park.
The Institute for Advanced Materials Technology at Việt Nam National University, HCM City, has had its Centre of Excellence (CoE) proposal approved, with the aim of becoming an internationally recognised centre for advanced materials research.
The Research and Development Centre at HCM City’s Saigon Hi-Tech Park aims to become a centre of excellence in digital and green transformation.
The Institute for Advanced Materials Technology at Việt Nam National University, HCM City, has had its Centre of Excellence (CoE) proposal approved, with the aim of becoming an internationally recognised centre for advanced materials research.
The Institute for Advanced Materials Technology at Việt Nam National University, HCM City, has had its Centre of Excellence (CoE) proposal approved, with the aim of becoming an internationally recognised centre for advanced materials research.

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