Modern look, lasting legacy

Built in 1897 and a school since 1955, Việt Đức High School has entered a new chapter after 18 months of renovation. The school has retained its historic character while adding modern learning spaces, greener areas and new facilities for the next generation of students.
Initial investigation showed that the four Chinese suspects had been hired to transport the cigarettes from Việt Nam to another country for 800–1,000 CNY (US$119–149 ) per trip. The person who hired them arranged their air tickets, accommodation and meals in Việt Nam.
About 11,000 Soviet military personnel were sent to Việt Nam as experts and advisors, including 205 from Belarus, Braga said. Despite intense bombing and difficult climatic conditions, with temperatures inside missile system control cabins sometimes reaching 60 degrees Celsius, they fulfilled their duties.
Administrative reorganisation presents a pivotal turning point for the Southeastern region to restructure its economic space and unlock growth bottlenecks, Associate Professor Dr Vũ Tuấn Hưng, Director of the Southern Institute of Social Sciences, told a national workshop on September 24.
The Party and State always pay attention to protecting and caring for the health of the people, particularly child patients, and continue to prioritise substantial resources for the healthcare sector, said Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng.
Long Thành airport is preparing to begin trial operations in late September or early October, with construction teams working to complete key sections of the passenger terminal before commercial operations start in December.
The Vietnamese-German University (VGU) and DB Engineering & Consulting GmbH, through its international training provider DB Rail Academy, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to cooperate in railway education, technical training, and knowledge transfer in Việt Nam.