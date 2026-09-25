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Home Society

Modern look, lasting legacy

September 25, 2026 - 17:44
Built in 1897 and a school since 1955, Việt Đức High School has entered a new chapter after 18 months of renovation. The school has retained its historic character while adding modern learning spaces, greener areas and new facilities for the next generation of students.

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Southeastern region needs spatial restructuring post-merger

Administrative reorganisation presents a pivotal turning point for the Southeastern region to restructure its economic space and unlock growth bottlenecks, Associate Professor Dr Vũ Tuấn Hưng, Director of the Southern Institute of Social Sciences, told a national workshop on September 24.
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Long Thành airport prepares for trial operations

Long Thành airport is preparing to begin trial operations in late September or early October, with construction teams working to complete key sections of the passenger terminal before commercial operations start in December.

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