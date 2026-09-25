Education ministry, Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam continue partnership on water awareness

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) and Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam will continue their partnership in environmental education programmes under a strategic cooperation agreement signed on Friday.

The agreement sets the stage for cooperation in the next phase, with a shared focus on strengthening communication and education, promoting healthy lifestyles and supporting the holistic development of students nationwide. It will also contribute to the education sector’s priorities in school health, environmental education and the comprehensive development of learners.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Hoàng Đức Minh, Director General of the Department of Student Affairs, MoET, praised Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam’s contribution in mobilising social resources for education.

“We expect the new phase to continue contributing to the education sector’s priorities in school health, physical education, environmental education and the holistic development of learners," Minh said.

"At the same time, the programme will continue to innovate its content and implementation approaches to better respond to the practical needs of pupils and students.”

Building on the achievements of the 2023–25 cooperation period, the 2026–29 phase will focus not only on expanding the programme’s reach, but also on enhancing its practical relevance and depth of impact, enabling learners to progressively develop the knowledge, skills, attitudes and sense of responsibility needed to care for their health, protect the environment and contribute positively to their communities.

The programme will continue to promote education and communication on water conservation, water protection, access to clean water, school sanitation and environmental protection, to reach approximately 1.8 million primary school pupils.

Educational content on water conservation and school sanitation will be appropriately integrated into academic subjects and extracurricular activities, while being adapted to the needs and circumstances of primary school pupils.

The programme will also strengthen the capacity of education administrators and teachers to guide water-saving and water-protection practices within schools.

In addition, approximately 50 water filtration systems and sanitation improvement projects are expected to be supported in disadvantaged areas, helping improve pupils’ access to clean water and better sanitation conditions.

Building on its established focus on water and environmental education, the new phase will further expand into nature-based experiential learning, physical education, sports and healthy lifestyle development.

These activities will provide learners with more opportunities to translate knowledge into practice, while fostering positive health habits, environmental awareness, and a stronger sense of responsibility towards their communities.

Regarding physical education, the programme is expected to support sports and physical activity initiatives that encourage pupils and students to stay active and promote healthier lifestyles.

It will also support the upgrading or provision of equipment and facilities for physical activities at five to ten universities each year, contributing to more supportive environments for physical activity and student well-being.

The year 2026 marks the third year of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World between Việt Nam and Japan, adding further significance to the continued implementation of a Japanese-origin educational initiative in Việt Nam.

Initiated by Suntory Group in Japan in 2004 and introduced in Việt Nam in 2015, 'Mizuiku – I Love Clean Water' has provided a strong foundation for this cooperation.

Over more than a decade in Việt Nam, the programme has reached more than one million pupils, 21,000 teachers and 41,000 classes across 34 provinces and cities.

It has also supported 214 clean water and sanitation facilities, contributing to improved access to clean water and sanitation for approximately six million people.

During the first phase of cooperation between the MoET and Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam from 2023 to 2025, the programme trained approximately 10,000 teachers, reached more than 712,000 pupils, and supported 55 clean water and sanitation facilities in local communities.

The MoET also approved guidance materials for teaching and learning about water conservation and protection at the primary school level.

Ashish Joshi, CEO and General Director of Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam, said: “Strengthening our partnership with the MoET reflects Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam’s continued commitment to advancing education and communication initiatives that benefit younger generations.

"The achievements of MIZUIKU over more than a decade provide a strong foundation for us to continue working alongside the education sector to nurture a healthier generation with greater awareness of environmental protection and sustainable development.” — VNS