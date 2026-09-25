Sci-tech and innovation drive flagged to boost national growth

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Science and Technology is hosting a series of activities to celebrate National Innovation Day 2026, with peak events taking place in Hà Nội from September 25 to October 5.

Under the theme 'Innovation: A Driving Force for the Development of the Entire Society', the official celebration ceremony will be held in the capital on October 4. During the event, the ministry will release the 2026 Annual Innovation Report and the 2026 Local Innovation Index (PII), as well as present awards for the 2026 Science Initiative competition.

A series of major conferences will run alongside the celebration, including the National Forum on the Future of Science, Technology, Innovation and Digital Transformation; the Forum on Innovation in Finance and Banking; and the Mekong Subregion Innovation Forum (GMS Innovation Forum). Another key event is the National Innovation and Technology Exhibition 2026 (titled Vietnam InnoShow 2026), showcasing breakthrough products and technological solutions.

These practical actions directly align with the spirit of the Politburo’s Resolution 57-NQ/TW, which positions science, technology, innovation and digital transformation as the leading strategic breakthrough drivers to bolster national growth.

To realise the breakthrough vision outlined in Resolution 57, the Ministry of Science and Technology has called on ministries, local authorities, businesses and universities to actively foster research commercialisation and strengthen connections across the domestic innovation ecosystem.

On October 14, 2025, the Government issued Decree 268/2025/NĐ-CP, officially designating October 1 every year as National Innovation Day. — VNS