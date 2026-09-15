Vĩnh Long targets top 10 entry this year into national innovation index

VĨNH LONG — Vĩnh Long Province is stepping up efforts to improve its Provincial Innovation Index ranking, and hopes to be top 10 provinces and cities this year itself.

This is in line with the implementation of the Politburo’s Resolution No. 57 on breakthroughs in science and technology, innovation and national digital transformation issued in 2024.

The Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province scores 38.93 points and ranks 17th now among 34 provinces and cities, according to the Ministry of Science and Technology.

The province has identified five weaknesses that affect its ranking: national student competition results, e-governance, private-sector credit, business density, and the ratio of trained workers.

Nguyễn Quỳnh Thiện, deputy chairman of its People’s Committee, said the province would focus on addressing these weaknesses and improving coordination between its agencies.

Under a plan on supporting innovative startups and innovation activities in 2026, the province will strengthen digital public services, digitalise records and data, and expand the use of shared digital platforms to improve e-governance.

It will focus on developing green, sustainable, and modern industries, with priority given to agricultural and aquatic processing, mechanical engineering, supporting industries, and electronics.

It will also promote technology applications and help businesses make the digital transformation.

For 2026, the province aims to maintain at least three incubators and innovation centres, support the development of at least two science and technology enterprises, and provide training for at least 50 people in innovative startups, artificial intelligence, digital business skills, and e-commerce.

It also targets the commercialisation of five innovative products. — VNS