Hà Nội tops Provincial Innovation Index 2026

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội topped the Provincial Innovation Index (PII) 2026, the Ministry of Science and Technology announced on Sunday at an event marking Việt Nam Innovation Day (October 1).

The capital city led in 18 of the 52 PII indicators, including research and development (R&D) and innovation indicators such as R&D personnel, R&D expenditure, the number of science and technology organisations, and the proportion of enterprises engaged in R&D and innovation activities.

Hà Nội also topped several intellectual property-related indicators, including patents, utility solutions, plant varieties, trademarks and industrial designs, as well as poverty reduction and the human development index.

HCM City ranked second, while the northern cities of Hải Phòng, Quảng Ninh, and Bắc Ninh ranked the third, fourth and fifth, respectively.

The 2026 PII comprises seven pillars, including five input pillars that reflect factors creating favourable conditions for socioeconomic development based on science, technology and innovation: Institutions; Human Capital and Research and Development; Infrastructure; Market Sophistication and Business Sophistication.

The two output pillars, Knowledge, Creative, Technological Outputs and Impacts, measure the outcomes and effects of science, technology and innovation on socioeconomic development. — VNS