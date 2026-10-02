Việt Nam launches national generative AI competition for university students

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam National University, Hà Nội (VNU) and Google have launched “AI Arena: Việt Nam 2026”, a national competition to help university students develop generative artificial intelligence (AI) skills and create solutions to real-world problems.

Organised by the VNU University of Engineering and Technology, the competition aims to strengthen students’ skills in using generative AI, writing prompts and developing products. Contestants will use Google Gemini and Google AI Studio to analyse problems, develop ideas and build proof-of-concept prototypes within a set time.

AI Arena focuses on practical problem-solving. Teams must assess requirements, choose an approach, use AI tools to develop a product, and present and defend their solutions.

The organisers will assess participants’ ability to use AI tools, make decisions, develop product ideas and turn them into working prototypes.

Registration runs from September 15 to October 10, 2026, and is open to students at higher education institutions across Việt Nam.

The competition will have two stages. The nationwide qualifying round will take place online and include a brief introduction and a “vibe coding” challenge, in which contestants use natural-language prompts to generate code with Google Gemini and Google AI Studio.

Eight teams will advance to the final, with the shortlist due to be announced on October 15.

The final is expected to take place at VNU on November 3, with teams competing in person and the event streamed online.

Entries will be scored on a 10-point scale, with feasibility accounting for 50 per cent of the total, vision 30 per cent and creativity 20 per cent.

Participating teams will have access to Google’s technology resources, while finalists will receive additional mentoring from experts. Winning teams will receive titles and prizes associated with Google and VNU, with details to be announced later. — VNA/VNS