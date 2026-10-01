RoK seeks comprehensive nuclear energy cooperation with Việt Nam

SEOUL — The Republic of Korea (RoK) has expressed its willingness to cooperate in a comprehensive manner with Việt Nam in nuclear power development, including the Ninh Thuận 2 project, as well as in technology transfer, safety, human resources training and development of supporting industries.

The proposal was made during a working session between Minister of Science and Technology Vũ Hải Quân and Korean Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Kim Jung Kwan in Seoul on September 30.

The meeting took place as part of the Vietnamese delegation's working visit to the RoK and Japan to promote cooperation in science and technology, with a focus on high technology, nuclear power, artificial intelligence (AI), innovation and high-quality human resources.

With Việt Nam's identification of nuclear power as a priority under its Strategy for Development and Application of Atomic Energy through 2035, with a vision to 2050, Minister Quân said Việt Nam's key task was to build sufficient national capacity to manage and operate nuclear power facilities safely, gradually master relevant technologies and ensure sustainable development.

He called on the Korean Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy (MOTIR) to share practical experience from the RoK's nuclear power development, including institutional and policy frameworks, state management arrangements between policymaking and regulatory agencies, advanced nuclear technologies, and the development of a domestic nuclear industry supply chain.

Việt Nam also seeks Korean experience in long-term human resources development through specialised training programmes, practical work and staff exchanges, he said.

The Korean minister said the RoK had around 40 years of experience in developing nuclear power technology, during which it had accumulated lessons from both successes and setbacks.

Minister Kim highlighted three core elements underpinning nuclear power development: engineering and technological capacity, a comprehensive legal and management framework, and, above all, safety, which he described as a “non-negotiable” requirement.

On that basis, the Korean side expressed its readiness for comprehensive cooperation with Việt Nam, covering the Ninh Thuận 2 nuclear power project from plant construction and operational experience-sharing to safety assurance, human resources training, and the development of supporting industries.

The RoK also indicated its willingness to transfer technology to Việt Nam.

Expanding AI and digital transformation cooperation

The two sides also discussed the application of AI in manufacturing (MX).

Korean representatives introduced a management model under which MOTIR directly oversees the sector and highlighted three factors considered crucial to successful AI-driven manufacturing transformation: technological capability, businesses' determination to transform, and a governance mechanism connecting the technology and manufacturing sectors.

They also introduced the MX Alliance model, which brings together government agencies, businesses, AI companies, research institutes and universities to promote comprehensive AI transformation across industries.

Following the meeting with the of Minister Trade, Industry and Resources, Minister Quân led the Vietnamese delegation to the 12th Global ICT Leadership Forum, organised by the Korean Ministry of Science and ICT (MSIT) in coordination with the National Information Society Agency (NIA).

Held under the theme “Global Digital Prosperity through Substantive AI Transformation Cooperation”, the forum focused on practical cooperation in AI and digital transformation between the RoK and high-level delegations from eight countries: Việt Nam, the Philippines, Laos, Bhutan, Kyrgyzstan, Panama, Egypt, and Uzbekistan.

Speaking at the forum, Nguyễn Khắc Lịch, Director of the Authority of Information and Communications Industry under the Ministry of Science and Technology, said Việt Nam aimed to make AI part of the daily work of State agencies, businesses and citizens under the National AI Strategy to 2030, with a vision to 2045.

By 2030, Việt Nam aims for all cadres and civil servants to use AI on a weekly basis and for 60 per cent of businesses to apply AI to improve operational efficiency, while also enhancing the quality of public administrative services.

Emphasising AI sovereignty as a key pillar, Việt Nam plans to master data resources, develop computing infrastructure with a capacity of around 500MW, develop at least eight Vietnamese-language large language models, establish at least five shared AI platforms and train 10,000 highly qualified AI experts.

Việt Nam proposed working with the RoK and the international community to pilot AI applications in specific public services, connect research and business networks between the two countries to develop language models and computing infrastructure, and cooperate in establishing standards for safe and trustworthy AI testing and governance.

Deepening Việt Nam–RoK research cooperation

On the afternoon of September 30, Minister Quân and the delegation visited and held talks at the Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KIST).

The two sides discussed ways to expand scientific and technological research cooperation.

Minister Quân proposed that KIST focus cooperation with Việt Nam on four areas: strengthening joint research in strategic fields such as semiconductor technology, AI, batteries and energy storage, advanced materials and biotechnology; establishing mechanisms for sharing R&D infrastructure and modern equipment between KIST, the Việt Nam–Korea Institute of Science and Technology (VKIST), and Vietnamese research institutes and universities; sending Vietnamese researchers to work directly at KIST and linking with KIST School to provide long-term master's and doctoral training; and promoting the VKIST R&D Project for the 2026–33 period.

KIST President Oh Sang Rok affirmed that VKIST remained a special symbol of cooperation between the two countries.

He pledged that KIST would continue to provide maximum support to help the project be completed on schedule and develop into a core R&D centre effectively connecting research institutes and businesses from Việt Nam and the RoK. — VNS