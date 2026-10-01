SEMIEXPO 2026 to strengthen Việt Nam’s semiconductor value chain, global links

HÀ NỘI — The National Innovation Centre (NIC) and SEMI Southeast Asia (SEMI SEA) on October 1 held a launch event for 3rd edition of Viet Nam International Semiconductor Industry Exhibition 2026 (SEMIEXPO Viet Nam 2026) as part of Việt Nam Innovation Day 2026.

Bringing together industry players, technology companies, research organizations and training institutions, the event discussed measures to strengthen connections between Vietnamese companies and international partners, and opportunities for local businesses to participate more deeply in the semiconductor value chain.

Việt Nam’s semiconductor industry has expanded in recent years across technology development, investment attraction, supply-chain development and workforce training.

The government has set targets for 2030 that include establishing at least 100 semiconductor design companies, one small-scale semiconductor fabrication facility and 10 packaging and testing facilities.

The country also aims to develop a semiconductor workforce of more than 50,000 engineers and university graduates.

Speaking at the event, NIC Deputy Director Võ Xuân Hoài said the semiconductor industry offered significant opportunities for Việt Nam to strengthen its position in the global value chain.

Hoài cited figures of the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) that global semiconductor industry revenue is projected to reach a record US$1.51 trillion in 2026, creating new opportunities for countries that are developing their semiconductor capabilities, including Việt Nam.

In Việt Nam, the number of companies operating in the semiconductor sector and related industries has increased from around 50 in 2023 to approximately 100 today, alongside the growing presence of major international companies such as NVIDIA, Coherent, Qualcomm, Samsung, LG, SK and Thermo Fisher.

International platforms such as SEMIEXPO Việt Nam can help Vietnamese companies gain access to new technologies, markets, and the requirements of global partners, thereby strengthening their capabilities and gradually enabling them to participate more deeply in the semiconductor value chain, Hoài said.

Linda Tan, president of (SEMI SEA), said SEMIEXPO Viet Nam 2026 is designed to build practical connections between Việt Nam and the international semiconductor ecosystem. Alongside technology exhibits, the event will feature supplier-buyer connections, policy dialogue, discussions on market and technology trends, workforce development and international collaboration.

“Việt Nam has clearly demonstrated its ambition to become a significant player in the global semiconductor industry. The next step is to turn that ambition into concrete action,” she said.

“The window will not remain open indefinitely, and Việt Nam must continue strengthening its talent base, infrastructure, local supplier capabilities, and international partnerships to turn today’s momentum into long-term competitiveness.”

SEMIEXPO Viet Nam 2026 will focus on creating practical opportunities, connectting local suppliers with global buyers, promoting dialogue between the semiconductor industry and government, developing the future workforce, and expanding international collaboration.

Tan added that SEMI’s global network can help connect the international semiconductor ecosystem with Việt Nam and expand opportunities for Vietnamese companies and talent to engage with the global industry.

Sustainability was also highlighted as an important factor in developing a competitive semiconductor industry.

SoYoung Yang, director of Sustainability and Energy Partnerships at SEMI, said rapid growth in the semiconductor industry was increasing expectations for energy and resource efficiency, environmental management and compliance with international manufacturing standards.

Such factors can influence investment decisions, supplier selection and companies' ability to participate in global semiconductor supply chains, she said.

Adopting sustainable manufacturing standards and practices at an early stage could help Vietnamese companies meet the requirements of international partners as domestic capabilities develop.

Under the theme “Beyond Ambition – Shaping Viet Nam's Semiconductor Future,” SEMIEXPO Viet Nam 2026 is scheduled for December 3-4 at Thiskyhall Sala Convention Center in HCM City.

The exhibition is expected to feature about 170 booths showcasing technologies and solutions across the semiconductor value chain, including IC design, manufacturing, assembly, testing, packaging, equipment and materials.

The event will also feature conferences, market and technology briefings, business networking and workforce development programs. — BIZHUB/VNS