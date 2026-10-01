Quảng Ninh leads nationwide growth in nine months

QUẢNG NINH — Quảng Ninh posted GRDP growth of 12.54 per cent in the first nine months of 2026, the highest rate nationwide, according to the National Statistics Office.

Its GRDP grew 15.04 per cent in the third quarter, also leading the country.

Industry, construction and services were the main growth drivers, with processing and manufacturing continuing to play a key role. All 12 major projects in the sector became operational as scheduled, with total investment reaching nearly VNĐ100 trillion (US$3.8 billion), up 17.4 per cent year-on-year.

Public investment disbursement reached an estimated VNĐ16.342 trillion by the end of the third quarter, equivalent to 102 per cent of the quarterly target and 84 per cent of the full-year plan.

State budget revenue was estimated at VNĐ80.327 trillion in the first nine months, up 88.28 per cent year-on-year and reaching 111.91 per cent of the nine-month target.

Tourism and services also recorded strong growth. Quảng Ninh welcomed an estimated 18.8 million visitors during the period, up 9.9 per cent year-on-year, including around 4.21 million international arrivals, up 28 per cent. Tourism revenue was estimated at VNĐ56.4 trillion, up 27.38 per cent.

Alongside economic development, the city continued to focus on social welfare, cultural development, environmental protection and comprehensive digital transformation.

Quảng Ninh has set a 2026 GRDP growth target of more than 13 per cent and State budget revenue of VNĐ100 trillion. The city authorities have launched a 90-day campaign to accelerate the implementation of socioeconomic targets, with a focus on public investment disbursement, site clearance and major projects.

Authorities have also called for clearer assignment of responsibilities, timelines and expected results, together with stronger inspection and supervision, to address delays and complete the year’s targets. — VNA/VNS