Directive looks to develop capabilities of people with disabilities

HÀ NỘI — The Party Central Committee Secretariat is looking to improve the quality and effectiveness of social security policies for people with disabilities by upholding their rights and helping them develop their capabilities, achieve greater independence and integrate into society.

The target has been set out in the recently-issued directive on strengthening the Party’s leadership over disability affairs in the new situation, signed by Politburo member Trần Cẩm Tú, Permanent Member of the Party Central Committee Secretariat.

According to the directive, the Secretariat identifies disability affairs as an important and regular task of the entire political system and society, linked to ensuring social security, human development and the promotion of social progress and equity.

The directive emphasised that care for people with disabilities, protection of their rights and creation of development opportunities should be pursued in the spirit of 'leaving no one behind'.

The directive calls for creating conditions to ensure that every person with a disability, regardless of circumstances, is respected, protected, supported and able to fully enjoy their rights as prescribed by law, with opportunities for development, ensuring that people with disabilities are neither excluded from nor disadvantaged in participating in the country’s development process.

Under the directive, the goal by 2030 is to ensure social security and improve the quality of life of people with disabilities, prioritising care for those in difficult circumstances or unable to support themselves.

At the same time, maximum opportunities will be expanded for people with disabilities to pursue education, employment, entrepreneurship, innovation, production, business and social activities, enabling them to realise their potential, achieve independence, contribute to society and enjoy the fruits of development.

Children with disability from birth to six years of age will be screened for and receive early detection of congenital disabilities and developmental disorders, with early intervention tailored to each type of disability.

Children and people with disabilities will have access to orthopaedic surgery and rehabilitation services and be provided with appropriate assistive devices.

Children with disabilities of preschool and school age will be given every opportunity to access appropriate, inclusive education and achieve comprehensive development.

People with disabilities who need assistance will be supported with vocational skills training, access to employment, loans to establish livelihoods, entrepreneurship, and production and business development.

Permanent Member of the Party Central Committee Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú requested localities to develop facilities, clubs and sports movements for people with disabilities, creating favourable conditions for them to participate in physical exercise and sports, and opportunities for them to access, participate in and enjoy cultural, artistic, recreational and social activities.

The directive sets a vision by 2045 to develop an inclusive, equitable and integrated social security system for people with disabilities, improve their quality of life and create conditions for people with disabilities to develop comprehensively, live independently and fully enjoy the fruits of the country's socio-economic development.

Tú also called for strengthening disability prevention, early detection, diagnosis, early intervention and rehabilitation while proactively preventing and reducing preventable causes of disability and new cases, particularly those resulting from traffic accidents, occupational accidents and diseases.

He urged care and support for children with disabilities, Agent Orange victims and people with disabilities in particularly difficult circumstances. — VNS