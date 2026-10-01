Việt Nam hosts discussion on older persons’ right to health care

GENEVA — Việt Nam hosted a discussion in Geneva, Switzerland, on Tuesday with a focus on promoting older persons’ right to health care, highlighting the need for more comprehensive policies to ensure equal access to health services and protect the dignity and well-being of older people.

The event, held on the sidelines of the 63rd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), was organised by the Permanent Mission of Việt Nam to the UN in Geneva.

Nearly 100 delegates attended the hybrid discussion, which was co-sponsored by the Permanent Missions of the Philippines and Slovenia to the UN in Geneva. Ambassador Mai Ohan Dũng, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the UN in Geneva, moderated the event.

Speakers included representatives of the United Nations; the World Health Organisation (WHO); the International Labour Organisation (ILO); Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance; and the governments of Việt Nam and the Philippines.

The discussion took place as population ageing is becoming a major global challenge. According to the UN, the number of people aged 60 and above worldwide is projected to exceed 2 billion by 2050. Older people often face multiple barriers to health care, including unequal access to medical services, vaccination, long-term care and support needed to maintain their health, independence and dignity.

Against this backdrop, the UNHRC, through Resolution 58/13, established an open-ended intergovernmental working group to develop a new legally binding instrument on the rights of older persons. The move reflects growing recognition of gaps in the existing international framework, including in access to health care.

Participants discussed ways to better protect older persons’ right to health through concrete policies and action at national, regional and international levels.

Topics included addressing the specific needs and vulnerabilities of older persons as part of the right to health, including access to health services through digital platforms. Participants also examined the role of universal health coverage, primary health care, prevention and vaccination, and long-term care in promoting healthy ageing.

They also shared policy and institutional measures to reduce inequalities in access to health services and exchanged national experiences in responding to rapid population ageing.

The event demonstrated Việt Nam’s active and responsible engagement as a member of the UNHRC for the 2026–2028 term. It also provided a platform for countries, international organisations, experts and other stakeholders to share experience and strengthen coordination between human rights and public health approaches.

Discussion outcomes are expected to contribute to further deliberations on the development of a new international instrument on the enjoyment of all human rights by older persons. — VNA/VNS