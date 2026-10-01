Việt Nam prepares for APEC 2027 with focus on bolstered coordination, capacity

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is stepping up preparations for its APEC 2027 host year, with a focus on strengthening coordination, organisational capacity and the ability to respond effectively to unexpected situations, Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyễn Minh Vũ said.

Speaking at a workshop on 'Preparing for APEC 2027: Strengthening Capacity for Effective Organisation and Coordination' held on Thursday in Hà Nội, Vũ, who is also Head of the National APEC 2027 Secretariat, said hosting APEC 2027 is a key diplomatic task for Việt Nam through 2030.

Việt Nam's hosting of the 35th APEC comes as the country enters a new era of development, with an ambition to become a developed, high-income country by 2045, according to the diplomat.

This development ambition requires a new growth model driven by science, technology, innovation and digital transformation, alongside institutional reform and investment in people.

Việt Nam's foreign policy remains grounded in the principle of independence and self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation and development, diversification of external relations, and active, comprehensive and effective international integration, Vũ said, adding that APEC and the wider Asia-Pacific region hold an important place in this approach.

The diplomat noted that the organisation of an APEC host year is itself an important form of diplomacy.

“Delegates need clear information, reliable arrangements, and timely support to do their work effectively,” he said, stressing the need for host teams to maintain close contact, identify problems early and respond quickly when plans change.

Careful organisation, he added, can help build trust and goodwill among participating economies while also providing opportunities to introduce Việt Nam through its culture, cuisine, handicrafts, and local activities.

Three priorities for APEC 2027 preparations

With the Informal Senior Officials’ Meeting approaching in December, Việt Nam needs to translate its preparations into detailed arrangements and ensure that all teams are ready to perform their respective roles, Vũ said.

He highlighted three priorities.

First, Việt Nam needs to strengthen coordination across the entire host-year system, with the National APEC 2027 Secretariat, subcommittees, ministries and host localities working as one team with clear responsibilities, timely information-sharing and effective decision-making.

Close coordination with the APEC Secretariat and member economies will also be essential to ensure preparations meet the needs of participants.

Second, he called for stronger capacity and initiative among host localities.

Local authorities are expected not only to ensure services and hospitality for delegates, but also to use APEC-related activities to improve local services, promote businesses and tourism, and introduce the distinctive characteristics of their communities to international visitors.

Third, preparations must cover not only planned activities but also unexpected situations.

“Even the best preparations cannot anticipate every situation,” he said, underlining the need for clear procedures on who can make decisions, when guidance should be sought and how information should be communicated when unforeseen issues arise.

He expressed his hope that the workshop would help Việt Nam prepare for an APEC host year that is 'professional in organisation, substantive in outcomes and distinctly Vietnamese in its warmth and hospitality'.

US pledges continued support

Addressing the workshop, US Deputy Chief of Mission Courtney Beale said the US considers Việt Nam one of its most consequential partners in the Indo-Pacific and an increasingly influential regional and global actor, particularly in economic forums such as APEC.

She noted that the latest workshop, held five months after the first US-APEC RISE capacity-building workshop in Hà Nội, marked a shift from conceptual preparation to practical execution, focusing on organisation, coordination and on-the-ground management.

According to Beale, Việt Nam's successful hosting of APEC in 2006 and 2017 demonstrated its capacity to organise and lead the forum, while APEC 2027 provides another opportunity for the country to demonstrate its regional role.

She said effective Vietnamese leadership within APEC could advance regional interests while creating opportunities for closer cooperation between US and Vietnamese businesses, including in areas such as supply-chain resilience and digital trade.

The US will continue supporting Việt Nam's preparations through the US-APEC RISE programme, including technical assistance as Việt Nam moves from planning to implementation, she said.

Beale emphasised that organisational details are important because they determine whether ministers and leaders can concentrate on substantive discussions rather than logistics during APEC meetings.

APEC Secretariat highlights Việt Nam's experience

Eduardo Pedrosa, Executive Director of the APEC Secretariat, highlighted the importance of APEC as a platform for dialogue, experience-sharing and capacity-building among economies amid rapid changes in the regional and global economic environment.

He praised Việt Nam's active preparations and noted that the country is among the few APEC members to have hosted the forum three times.

The APEC Secretariat will continue working closely with Việt Nam throughout the preparations and implementation of APEC 2027, with the aim of developing an effective and substantive agenda and making practical contributions to regional cooperation.

During the workshop, participants will exchange experience with the APEC Secretariat and experts from previous host economies on event organisation and management, inter-agency coordination and handling unexpected situations.

Localities will also discuss practical preparation requirements, potential support and ways to leverage their economic, cultural and tourism strengths during APEC-related activities.

The workshop was jointly organised by the National APEC 2027 Secretariat under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the US Department of State, following the first capacity-building workshop held in April.

The two-day event brought together nearly 100 representatives from ministries and agencies, APEC 2027 subcommittees and local authorities, as well as experts and speakers from previous APEC host economies and the APEC Secretariat.— VNS