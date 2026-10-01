VFF leader sends congratulations to Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference on National Day

HÀ NỘI — Bùi Thị Minh Hoài, Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee and President of the Central Committee of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front (VFF), sent a congratulatory message to Wang Huning, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) on the occasion of the 77th National Day of China (October 1, 1949 – 2026).

In the message, Hoài expressed her delight that under the wise leadership of the CPC, with General Secretary and President Xi Jinping at the core, the Chinese people have achieved tremendous accomplishments in the cause of reform and opening up and the building of socialism with Chinese characteristics, with the National Committee of the CPPCC making important contributions to these achievements.

The VFF Central Committee highly values its sound cooperation with the National Committee of the CPPCC over the past years, she stated, emphasising that the two organisations have made positive contributions to strengthening the Việt Nam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

“We wish to work together with the National Committee of the CPPCC to further deepen cooperation between the two organisations in the time ahead, with a focus on promoting high-level and multi-level delegation exchanges and enhancing communications and education among people from all walks of life, particularly younger generations, on the traditional friendship between Việt Nam and China.”

Hoài affirmed that these efforts will contribute further to the realisation of agreements and common perceptions reached by key leaders of the two countries.

The VFF Central Committee leader also expressed her hope to welcome Wang to Hà Nội soon. — VNA/VNS