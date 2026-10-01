Điện Biên set to showcase vibrant Mông culture

HÀ NỘI — The 4th Mông Ethnic Culture Festival will take place in the northern mountainous province of Điện Biên from October 9 to 11, bringing together artisans, performers and athletes from the Mông ethnic community in 11 provinces.

A wide range of cultural, sporting and tourism events will be held to celebrate, preserve and promote the community’s rich traditional cultural values.

The festival will feature khèn (Mông panpipe) performances, exhibitions, traditional craft demonstrations, culinary activities, sporting events and folk games.

“The festival will offer dedicated cultural spaces where residents and visitors can experience traditional Mông culture through performances, activities and hands-on experiences,” said Trịnh Ngọc Chung, director of the Department of Ethnic Culture under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

“Located at accessible sites, the spaces will allow the public to easily take part in activities throughout the festival.”

A highlight will be a street carnival featuring a mass khèn performance, scheduled for 8pm on October 10, with around 3,000 participants and three artistic floats.

Visitors to the Mông Ethnic Cultural Tourism Village in Bản Lồng, Quài Tở Commune, will be able to explore the village alongside a traditional market, cultural exchanges, folk games, community-based tourism products, One Commune One Product (OCOP) products and local cuisine.

The activities will give visitors more than the chance to watch performances, allowing them to meet local residents and experience the everyday cultural life of the Mông community first-hand.

The festival will not only showcase, preserve and promote the distinctive cultural heritage of the Mông community but also provide a space for Mông people from different localities to meet, exchange ideas and share experiences.

The opening and closing ceremonies will take place at May 7th Square in Điện Biên Ward. — VNS