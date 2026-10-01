Hà Nội’s heritage seen through a fresh photographic lens

HÀ NỘI — The 13th Hà Nội Art Photography Exhibition 2026 themed Hà Nội – Imprints of Heritage presents fresh perspectives on the capital and its heritage.

The exhibition features 65 images selected from more than 700 entries. Organisers have presented 11 awards, including one gold, two silver, three bronze and five certificates of merit.

Hà Nội is a city rich in memories, where heritage can be found not only in landmarks such as the Thăng Long Imperial Citadel and Văn Miếu – Quốc Tử Giám, but also in traditional art forms such as ca trù, said Trần Thị Thu Đông, chairwoman of the Việt Nam Association of Photographic Artists, at the opening ceremony.

“Many works move beyond traditional views of heritage to explore its connection with contemporary life,” Đông said.

“Through images, Hà Nội emerges as both familiar and dynamic, reflecting its ongoing transformation and integration.

“Photographers not only document Hà Nội today but also explore how its heritage remains relevant to contemporary life.

“Many have offered contemporary perspectives on a Hà Nội that is changing and integrating while continuing to cherish the legacy handed down by previous generations.

"It is also encouraging to see many young photographers taking part and experimenting with fresh and distinctive angles,” Đông added.

The works celebrate Hà Nội’s heritage in both its quiet, timeworn character and its vivid, vibrant scenes. Heritage emerges not only through architectural landmarks but also in the eyes, smiles and everyday lives of the capital’s residents.

Lê Ngọc Tú won the gold award for his images of Hội Gióng Đền Phù Đổng (Gióng Festival at Phù Đổng Temple).

The series was shot over two years, in 2025 and 2026, using both cameras and drones. Tú returned several times to capture different aspects of the festival and select images that best conveyed its most representative moments.

“I was impressed by the Gióng Festival, which has been passed down through the community for thousands of years, bringing the legend of Saint Gióng to life through a rich system of rituals, ceremonies and distinctive folk performances,” Tú said.

“The festival is also a prominent cultural tradition of the Red River Delta, reflecting values of patriotism, solidarity in defending the country and the Vietnamese people’s spirit of resilience.”

Lê Đức Kim and Dương Thị Ngọc Chiến won silver awards for photographs featuring the Thăng Long Imperial Citadel and a Confucian ritual at Văn Miếu – Quốc Tử Giám, Việt Nam’s first national university.

Hoàng Thị Hoan, Trần Thu Hà and Việt Nga received bronze awards for their images. Hoan’s winning photograph captures the traditional making of bánh tẻ, a speciality of northern Việt Nam.

Hà’s award-winning photos highlight Hà Nội landmarks, including Hồ Hoàn Kiếm (Returned Sword) Lake, Long Biên Bridge and Ô Quan Chưởng. Meanwhile, Nga’s photos showcase the Đình Chèm Festival.

The exhibition runs until October 5 at the Hoàn Kiếm Centre for Culture, Information and Sports. Held by Việt Nam Photographers' Association, it is part of activities marking the 72nd anniversary of Hà Nội’s Liberation Day on October 10. — VNS