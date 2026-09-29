Thanh Hóa promotes OCOP products through livestreaming

THANH HÓA — Local authorities in Thanh Hóa Province are turning livestreaming into a practical tool to promote OCOP products, agricultural specialties and local culture, working to bring the digital transformation closer to residents.

The move is in line with Resolution 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation and national digital transformation.

In Lam Sơn Commune, home to the Lam Kinh historical site, local officials have joined artisans in livestreams to introduce products and connect them with consumers.

The commune currently has three three-star OCOP products. It is also known for local specialties including gai cake, fermented pork rolls, peanut candy and Luận Văn pomelos, while various agricultural and food products have potential for OCOP certification. However, most producers operate on a small scale and have limited experience in branding and digital marketing.

In September, Lam Sơn held a livestream session themed 'Craft Villages Go Online: Connecting for Greater Reach' at a wood art facility. Party Committee Secretary Nguyễn Ngọc Thức appeared alongside producers to introduce handicrafts and tell the story behind the tradition.

Thức said the activity was not simply about selling products, but also about making digital transformation more practical by helping producers and small businesses access new methods for promotion and sales.

Nearby, Sao Vàng Commune plans to hold at least one livestream session each month through November, featuring OCOP products, agricultural specialties, cultural attractions and tourism destinations.

The approach is also being introduced in other localities, including Yên Định, Tây Đô, Xuân Hòa, and Đông Quang Ward. — VNS