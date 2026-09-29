HCM City Independence Palace to host Greek artist’s electronic concert NEWORLD

HCM CITY — Greek electronic music artist and producer ARGY, known for his melodic house and techno, will perform his NEWORLD concert at the Independence Palace in HCM City on October 2.

The event will also feature Adam Beyer, founder of the Drumcode record label, and vocalist-DJ Alex Mills, along with ARGY, who has over 4.5 million monthly listeners on streaming platforms.

3D mapping technology will be used to entirely cover the facade of the Independence Palace by experts who installed lighting at famous landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower and the Arc de Triomphe in France.

The application of this technology is meant to transform the traditional architectural space into a multi-sensory experience that offers a fresh perspective on cultural heritage, the organisers said.

They expect the event to attract over 1,000 foreign visitors, which would help position HCM City on the global electronic music map and underline Việt Nam's capacity to host global art events. — VNS