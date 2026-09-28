Keeping your child healthy during the school year: don’t forget their annual flu shot!

Dr Cynthia Dacanay*

As children spend hours at school learning, playing, sharing toys and interacting closely with classmates, they are also exposed to one of the easiest ways for influenza (the flu) to spread.

The good news? A simple flu vaccine each year can help keep your child healthier throughout the flu season.

'It’s just the flu'… or is it?

Many people think influenza is just a bad cold, but it can be much more serious.

Children with the flu may develop high fever, a cough and/or sore throat, body aches, extreme tiredness or poor appetite.

Some children can also develop complications such as ear infections, pneumonia, dehydration or worsening of asthma. Even healthy children can become seriously ill.

Why does my child need a flu vaccine every year?

Unlike other vaccines that provide long-lasting protection, the flu virus is constantly changing. That’s why scientists update the flu vaccine every year to match the strains expected to circulate.

Think of it as updating your child’s shield against this year’s flu viruses.

Who should get vaccinated?

The influenza vaccine is recommended every year for all children aged six months and older, unless advised otherwise by their doctor.

It’s especially important for children who have asthma, heart disease, diabetes, weakened immune systems or other chronic medical conditions.

One dose or two?

Some children between six months and eight years old may need two doses if it’s their first time receiving the flu vaccine or if they haven’t received enough doses in previous years.

If they’ve been vaccinated before, most children only need one flu shot each year.

Your healthcare provider can help determine the right schedule.

Can the flu shot give my child the flu?

The injectable flu vaccine cannot cause influenza. Some children may have a sore arm, mild fever or feel a little tired for a day or two. These are normal signs that the immune system is building protection.

More than protecting your child

When your child gets vaccinated, they’re also helping protect younger siblings, grandparents, pregnant family members, friends with medical conditions, teachers and caregivers.

Vaccination helps reduce the spread of influenza within families, schools and the wider community.

Help your child stay healthy throughout the school year

Along with healthy meals, adequate sleep, good handwashing and regular exercise, an annual flu vaccine is one of the easiest ways to help keep your child healthy.

Fewer sick days mean more learning, more play and more happy memories.

A healthier school year starts with prevention. Ask your child’s doctor about this year’s flu vaccine today! — Family Medical Practice

*Dr Cynthia Dacanay is a general paediatrician with over 20 years of clinical experience in the Philippines and Việt Nam. She specialises in the diagnosis and management of common childhood illnesses and preventive paediatric care, providing comprehensive healthcare for children from infancy through adolescence.

FMP Healthcare Group operates medical centres in major cities including HCM City, Hà Nội and Đà Nẵng, offering consultations with international doctors, check-up centres and emergency ambulance services.

Visit FMP Hà Nội 24/7 at 298I Kim Mã Street, Ngọc Hà Ward.

To book an appointment, please call us at (024).3843.0784, or contact us via WhatsApp, Viber or Zalo on +84.944.43.1919 or email hanoi@vietnammedicalpractice.com.