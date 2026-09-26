Dozens of ships take to the sea for Nghinh Ông Festival in HCM City

HCM CITY — Dozens of local ships, decorated with flags, flowers and ritual offerings, set sail together from Cơ Khí Ferry Terminal in Cần Giờ Ward, marking one of the major rituals of the Nghinh Ông Festival in HCM City on September 26.

The national Intangible Cultural Heritage Nghinh Ông Festival in HCM City is held annually from August 14 to 16 in the lunar calendar, aiming to worship the whale god (referred to as "Ông" by locals) and pray for good seas, happiness and prosperity.

The ritual featured a procession that began from Ông Thủy Tướng Temple (Temple Worshipping the Whale), led by a dragon dance troupe of five dragons, lion dancers and a drum and gong ensemble. They were followed by a group carrying a palanquin bearing a memorial tablet, including ritual officiants in ceremonial attire.

The procession attracted hundreds of local and international visitors, who gathered along both sides of the route or walked alongside it to its final point at Cơ Khí Ferry.

Then, the palanquin was placed onto a boat, which set out to sea together with the officiants to perform the worship ritual. Following that boat was a fleet of decorated boats, including dozens of local fishing vessels.

According to the festival organisers, the ritual offerings include sticky rice, meat, wine, betel and areca, salt and rice, along with other items such as votive paper and gold and silver joss paper.

After performing the rituals at sea, the fleet returns to the port from which it set out, and the palanquin bearing the memorial tablet is then escorted back to the temple.

On some of the participating boats, offerings such as meat and sticky rice are shared among the crew as "lộc" (blessed fortune).

The ceremony concludes with a solemn ritual after the palanquin is brought back to the temple, along with hát bội (traditional opera) performances.

The rituals of the Nghinh Ông Festival were overseen by representatives of Vạn lạch Cần Thạnh Association.

Kevin Đinh, a visitor from Singapore, said he found the festival very engaging, as it created such a vibrant atmosphere and good memories for him.

As someone who loves festivals and has attended many around the world, he was impressed by the amount of investment and dedication the locals put into organising the event, as well as the traditional character the festival brought.

He suggested that such festivals should be held more often, spread out across the year, both for tourists and to help boost the local tourism economy.

Phan Hoàng Mẫn Anh, a volunteer from HCM City who assisted with the rituals at Ông Thủy Tướng Temple, said locals deeply respect this belief, seeing Ông as part of thier fisherman's life. She said that the night before the festival, people were busy making thorough preparations, and many came to Ông Thủy Tướng Temple to offer incense to Ông.

Within the three-day festival, the event attracted thousands of visitors to Cần Giờ Ward, spreading this land's traditional culture and contributing to developing HCM City's tourism sector. — VNS