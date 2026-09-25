Hà Tĩnh products reach wider markets through digital platforms

HÀ TĨNH — More than 200 OCOP items from Hà Tĩnh Province are being promoted and sold through digital platforms, helping local producers reach wider markets and build product brands.

Phúc Trạch pomelos and agarwood products are among those benefiting from livestreams, Mega Live sessions and e-commerce platforms. Held at production areas, the sessions allow producers to introduce their products directly to consumers while sharing stories about local growing and production.

The Choa Agricultural Cooperative in Phúc Trạch Commune has joined mega live sessions for the second year. Representative Trần Huyền Ân said the programme had helped the cooperative reach more customers by showing the pomelo growing process, from tree care and fruit protection to harvest.

The approach also gives consumers more information about product origins, helping them identify Phúc Trạch pomelos with the proper geographical indication and traceability.

Hiền Linh Agarwood Cooperative has also actively used livestreams to promote and sell its products. Director Bùi Thức Chính said online sales through platforms including TikTok, Shopee and Lazada had helped expand the cooperative’s customer base, with online revenue about 20 per cent higher than through traditional sales channels.

Authorities in Hà Tĩnh are providing training and connecting cooperatives and producers with media outlets, TikTok programmes and content creators to expand digital promotion.

The move is in line with efforts to apply digital transformation under the Resolution 57-NQ/TW, creating new channels for local products to reach consumers nationwide. — VNS