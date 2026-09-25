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Advancing investigative interviewing

September 25, 2026 - 17:34
A recent course on the Mendez Principles brought together experts and practitioners to exchange experiences on applying non-coercive, rights-respecting interviewing techniques, helping strengthen professional capacity and investigative practices.

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Society

Southeastern region needs spatial restructuring post-merger

Administrative reorganisation presents a pivotal turning point for the Southeastern region to restructure its economic space and unlock growth bottlenecks, Associate Professor Dr Vũ Tuấn Hưng, Director of the Southern Institute of Social Sciences, told a national workshop on September 24.
Society

Long Thành airport prepares for trial operations

Long Thành airport is preparing to begin trial operations in late September or early October, with construction teams working to complete key sections of the passenger terminal before commercial operations start in December.

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