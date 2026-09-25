Advancing investigative interviewing

A recent course on the Mendez Principles brought together experts and practitioners to exchange experiences on applying non-coercive, rights-respecting interviewing techniques, helping strengthen professional capacity and investigative practices.
Initial investigation showed that the four Chinese suspects had been hired to transport the cigarettes from Việt Nam to another country for 800–1,000 CNY (US$119–149 ) per trip. The person who hired them arranged their air tickets, accommodation and meals in Việt Nam.
About 11,000 Soviet military personnel were sent to Việt Nam as experts and advisors, including 205 from Belarus, Braga said. Despite intense bombing and difficult climatic conditions, with temperatures inside missile system control cabins sometimes reaching 60 degrees Celsius, they fulfilled their duties.
Administrative reorganisation presents a pivotal turning point for the Southeastern region to restructure its economic space and unlock growth bottlenecks, Associate Professor Dr Vũ Tuấn Hưng, Director of the Southern Institute of Social Sciences, told a national workshop on September 24.
The Party and State always pay attention to protecting and caring for the health of the people, particularly child patients, and continue to prioritise substantial resources for the healthcare sector, said Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng.
Long Thành airport is preparing to begin trial operations in late September or early October, with construction teams working to complete key sections of the passenger terminal before commercial operations start in December.
The Vietnamese-German University (VGU) and DB Engineering & Consulting GmbH, through its international training provider DB Rail Academy, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to cooperate in railway education, technical training, and knowledge transfer in Việt Nam.