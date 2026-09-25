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Long Thành airport prepares for trial operations

September 25, 2026 - 10:59
Long Thành airport is preparing to begin trial operations in late September or early October, with construction teams working to complete key sections of the passenger terminal before commercial operations start in December.

Long Thành airport is scheduled to begin trial operations in late September or early October 2026, ahead of commercial flights in December. Construction teams are deploying workers and machinery to accelerate work across the site, with priority given to the western wing and central section of the passenger terminal.

Long Thành airport on September 22, 2026. VNA/VNS Photos
An elevated road and connecting transport routes are under construction at Long Thành airport.
Check-in counters at Long Thành airport have largely been installed.
The central area on the third floor of Long Thành airport’s passenger terminal is largely complete.
The passenger terminal’s skylight roof is largely complete.
Equipment has been delivered to Long Thành airport’s passenger terminal and is ready for installation.
Workers confer while installing equipment systems in Long Thành airport’s passenger terminal.
The first and second runways at Long Thành airport are largely complete.
Workers carry out finishing work at Long Thành airport’s passenger terminal.
Automated security gates are being installed near the check-in counters at Long Thành airport.
The ventilation system on the third floor of Long Thành airport’s passenger terminal has been fully installed.
An escalator serving the passenger boarding bridges has been fully installed. Most escalators in Long Thành airport’s passenger terminal are now in place.
A view of the third floor of Long Thành airport’s passenger terminal.
Workers build an indoor landscaped area in Long Thành airport’s passenger terminal.
A worker configures software at a check-in counter at Long Thành airport.
Construction of Long Thành airport’s catering facility is largely complete.

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