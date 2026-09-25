Việt Nam defence expo draws exhibitors from 32 countries, US to bring HIMARS

HÀ NỘI — Defence companies from 32 countries have registered to exhibit at Việt Nam's international defence expo later this year, with US firms planning to display HIMARS rocket launchers and C-130J transport planes, according to a progress report at the Defence Ministry meeting in Hà Nội on Thursday.

As of September 21, 134 companies and organisations had signed up for the Việt Nam International Defence Expo 2026, including those from China, Russia, India, Britain, France and Germany. Twenty delegations from 16 countries have confirmed attendance, with six led by ministers.

Besides the C-130J and the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, the US outdoor display also features M777 155 mm howitzers, Stryker armored vehicles and other tactical army vehicles.

Việt Nam will present 579 products and services from its own defence industry. Officials have also approved 123 weapons and pieces of military equipment spanning 80 types for display, 48 of which were not shown at the last expo in 2024.

Senior Lt. Gen. Nguyễn Trường Thắng, deputy defence minister who chairs the expo's steering committee, said a successful show would demonstrate the rapid self-reliant modernisation of Việt Nam's defence industry and strengthen the country's standing abroad.

The expo will cover about 123,800 square metres, split into seven zones that include indoor and outdoor exhibition areas. Visitors can try virtual-reality simulations of flying a MiG-21 fighter jet or operating an infantry fighting vehicle or a warship, and test new dual-use technology from military-run telecoms group Viettel and other companies.

Organisers are preparing a security operation that uses artificial intelligence for screening, along with traffic diversions around the site. The programme also includes aerial displays and a drone swarm demonstration.

Thắng said organisers had drawn on experience from the two previous editions and had already completed a large share of the preparations, but that the workload was still heavy with the opening drawing near.

He ordered a detailed rehearsal schedule, including a full dress rehearsal of the opening ceremony, to be submitted by November 10.

He also urged agencies to finalise guest lists, help foreign exhibitors with procedures for bringing in their equipment, and coordinate with Hà Nội police on traffic management. Organisers will step up publicity from early October and hold a news conference to introduce the event.

He also directed agencies to finalise guest lists, assist foreign exhibitors with equipment-import procedures, and coordinate traffic plans with Hà Nội police. A media campaign will launch in early October, including a news conference to formally introduce the expo.

Senior Lt. Gen. Lê Quang Đạo, deputy chief of the General Staff and head of the organising committee, called for weekly progress reports and said the exhibition site must be handed over this month so construction can begin.

Senior Lt. Gen. Lê Quang Minh, deputy head of the army's General Department of Politics, said the scale of the event and the number of high-level foreign delegations expected meant that hosting, security and media arrangements would require close coordination.

The expo, he said, should leave foreign guests with a strong impression of Việt Nam, its people and its military. — VNS