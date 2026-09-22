RX BITEC marks 40 years of METALEX, focusing on AI and smart manufacturing

BANGKOK – RX BITEC (Thailand) Co., Ltd. continues its long-standing commitment to the metalworking industry, marking more than four decades of supporting industrial development and helping Thai businesses enter a new era of manufacturing with METALEX 2026, the No. 1 Machine Tool and Metalworking Exhibition serving ASEAN.

Celebrating its 40th anniversary under the theme “Infinite Possibilities,” METALEX 2026 will bring together machinery, technologies and innovations from around the world to support the development of Thailand’s manufacturing industry and promote sustainable growth.

METALEX 2026 will take place from November 18-21, 2026, from 10am to 6pm, at BITEC in Bangkok. The exhibition will cover 55,000sq.m. across Halls 98-104, showcasing advanced manufacturing technologies and innovations from more than 3,000 brands from 50 countries and territories.

It will also feature international pavilions from leading industrial countries and regions, including China, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Switzerland and Taiwan (China).

Exploring end-to-end manufacturing innovations and future technologies

METALEX 2026 will showcase a comprehensive range of technologies covering machine tools, metrology, tools and tooling, sheet metalworking, wire and tube, welding, sensors, robotics, factory automation, pumps and valves, as well as AI.

A key highlight of this year’s event is “FUTURE TECH @ METALEX,” a dedicated zone showcasing emerging innovations across eight technology categories.

The technologies have been selected and screened by researchers and experts from King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Ladkrabang (KMITL) and the Thai-German Institute (TGI), with the aim of broadening perspectives and enhancing manufacturing capabilities.

The eight categories are:

• Smart, AI-driven and connected precision engineering

• Advanced machining, process capability and manufacturing enablement

• Human-machine collaboration, workforce and skills

• Productivity and cost optimisation

• Automation, robotics and autonomous operations

• Intelligent resource, energy and sustainability management

• Safety, reliability and operational resilience

• Future materials and tooling innovation

Expanding knowledge and business networks

Beyond showcasing machinery and manufacturing technologies, METALEX 2026 will offer a programme of activities designed to enhance knowledge and capabilities among industrial professionals.

The event will feature “METALEX TOMORROW,” an academic and industry-focused conference platform covering a range of topics and perspectives from thought leaders, policymakers, senior executives and experts from Thailand and around the world.

Conference topics will include key issues shaping the future of manufacturing, such as smart technologies, AI and sustainability.

The event will also offer a Business Matching Service, connecting metalworking professionals from ASEAN and other parts of the world. The platform will enable entrepreneurs to identify potential trade partners, explore business opportunities and develop long-term business collaborations.

Free admission and advance registration benefits

METALEX 2026 is open to all interested visitors free of charge. Visitors can pre-register at www.metalex.co.th to access the following benefits:

General visitors:

• Access to the exhibition throughout all four days.

• Immediate collection of visitor badges at the venue without waiting in line.

• A free electronic industry newsletter.

Group visitors (three or more people from the same organisation):

• Immediate collection of visitor badges at the venue.

• Free industry news and updates.

• An exclusive group photo opportunity for organisational publicity through the event’s media channels.

RX BITEC (Thailand) Co., Ltd. invites metalworking professionals, entrepreneurs and other interested visitors to explore the future of manufacturing, discover ways to enhance business capabilities and turn challenges into “Infinite Possibilities” through advanced machinery and future manufacturing technologies at METALEX 2026.

For more information and advance registration, visit www.metalex.co.th and join METALEX 2026 from November 18-21, 2026, at BITEC, Bangkok./.