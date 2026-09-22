Rocking across generations

For those about to rock, Bốc Fest salutes you! Eleven artists and bands, from rock veterans Bức Tường and Hải Bột to younger acts like RHYDER, The Flob and Lexxy, brought different musical styles together at Gia Lâm Train Factory. Specially staged collaborations made the first edition a unique cross-generational rock experience for younger audiences.
Hà Nội's Hàng Mã Street has transformed into a bustling pedestrian market ahead of the 2026 Mid-Autumn Festival. From traditional papier-mâché masks to a sea of illuminated lanterns, swipe through to experience the capital's most vibrant autumn nights.
Many localities have recently launched activities to preserve festivals, promote traditional arts, renew cultural and arts education, and expand creative spaces, bringing culture closer to the public in line with the Politburo’s Resolution N80. By remaining relevant to contemporary life, traditional cultural values are being preserved and promoted.
A new destination on the Trà Cổ coastline, the resort aims to provide a five-star vacation experience, catering to the diverse needs of various guest segments – including families, tour groups and business travellers – as well as hosting MICE programmes and events.
Around 600 overseas Vietnamese of various generations and German friends gathered at the 2026 Mid-Autumn Festival recently organised by the Vietnamese People Association in Dresden, creating a festive event imbued with traditional cultural values and community spirit.
Hòa Bình Commune also plans to encourage traders to use digital platforms to promote and sell products, while paying greater attention to product traceability, food safety and environmental hygiene, with the aim of building “Green, Digital and Civilised Markets.”
Running until September 30 at EMGallery (EMG), the Của Trăng và Ta (Of Moon and Us) exhibition explores familiar images associated with the festival, including lion dances, traditional drums and lantern processions, while offering new interpretations by artists from different generations.
The small fish is said to be a gift of nature, bestowed upon the southwestern region during the flood season and prized for its sweet, tender flesh. The rich, savoury dishes prepared from this fish are sure to delight anyone who tastes them.