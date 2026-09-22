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Rocking across generations

September 22, 2026 - 17:12
For those about to rock, Bốc Fest salutes you! Eleven artists and bands, from rock veterans Bức Tường and Hải Bột to younger acts like RHYDER, The Flob and Lexxy, brought different musical styles together at Gia Lâm Train Factory. Specially staged collaborations made the first edition a unique cross-generational rock experience for younger audiences.

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Life & Style

Traditional culture finds new life in contemporary Việt Nam

Many localities have recently launched activities to preserve festivals, promote traditional arts, renew cultural and arts education, and expand creative spaces, bringing culture closer to the public in line with the Politburo’s Resolution N80. By remaining relevant to contemporary life, traditional cultural values are being preserved and promoted.
Life & Style

Linh fish: the unforgettable gift of nature

The small fish is said to be a gift of nature, bestowed upon the southwestern region during the flood season and prized for its sweet, tender flesh. The rich, savoury dishes prepared from this fish are sure to delight anyone who tastes them.

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