Traditional culture finds new life in contemporary Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Many localities have recently launched activities to preserve festivals, promote traditional arts, renew cultural and arts education, and expand creative spaces, bringing culture closer to the public in line with the Politburo’s Resolution N80. By remaining relevant to contemporary life, traditional cultural values are being preserved and promoted.

Preserving cultural values through contemporary life

On September 19, the Việt Nam State Artists Association organised the 17th Việt Nam Stage Day 2026 and a ceremony commemorating the founders of the traditional theatre sector in Hà Nội, giving artists an opportunity to honour their predecessors and reaffirm their responsibility to preserve and promote national theatre.

In HCM City, a September 17 seminar marking the 50th anniversary of the Trần Hữu Trang Cải Lương Theatre reviewed the institution’s contribution to the city’s cultural life and discussed its future development.

Established in 1976, the theatre has brought together generations of artists, writers, directors and musicians, contributing to the preservation and promotion of Southern Vietnamese cai luong, a traditional form of musical theatre.

People’s Artist Trịnh Kim Chi, Chairwoman of the HCM City Theatre Association, said developing a successor workforce, passing on professional skills and nurturing young artists’ passion and responsibility are crucial. Cải lương should also renew its approach to audiences while maintaining its traditional features and embracing innovation in staging and creative thinking.

Nguyễn Thị Thanh Thúy, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Culture and Sports, stressed that preservation must go hand in hand with creativity and innovation. Priorities include safeguarding the roots and identity of Southern cải lương while developing new forms of expression and themes for contemporary audiences, particularly young people, alongside training human resources, digitising archives and expanding international exchanges.

Renewing cultural education in the digital era

The rapid development of digital technology, particularly artificial intelligence (AI), is changing how cultural and artistic products are created and enjoyed, creating a need to renew education and workforce training.

At a September 18 workshop at HCM City University of Culture, experts said education should not only train arts professionals but also develop creative human resources capable of mastering technology, understanding markets, managing products and adapting to the digital environment.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Lâm Nhân, rector of the university, said learners need technological skills, data literacy, project management, digital content distribution, intellectual property awareness and interdisciplinary collaboration alongside professional knowledge.

Dr. Nguyễn Thị Thu Thủy of the university noted that technology should expand creative capacity while remaining under human supervision. AI proficiency without cultural foundations, aesthetic appreciation, critical thinking and social responsibility would not be enough to create meaningful works.

The workshop also highlighted stronger links between educational institutions, businesses, digital markets and cultural institutions, as well as the need to build audiences for cultural industries.

Meanwhile, the Bắc Ninh Library on September 16 opened an exhibition featuring more than 121 documents and images on the Kinh Bắc region, 114 books and documents on national history, and nearly 100 images and materials on the province’s development achievements, connecting cultural heritage with contemporary development.

Responding to Vietnam Culture Day

The Department of Performing Arts under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on September 14 issued an open letter calling on cultural and arts bodies, theatres, art troupes, businesses, artists and creators to mark the first Việt Nam Culture Day on November 24.

Under Resolution 80, dated January 7, 2026, November 24 was designated Việt Nam Culture Day, to be observed annually. The occasion aims to give the public opportunities to participate in, create and enjoy cultural activities, helping spread positive values and foster pride in Vietnamese culture.

Beyond political and traditional themes, the department urged units to curate shows that are highly entertaining yet carry cultural depth, aesthetic value and positive messages suited to today's audiences.

Activities can include performances at theatres, public spaces, schools, industrial parks, remote and disadvantaged areas, border regions and islands, while live shows can be combined with television, radio and digital platforms. — VNA/VNS