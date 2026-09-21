World heritage brand identity highlights core values of intellect and harmony

HẢI PHÒNG — The UNESCO-recognised World Heritage Site of Yên Tử-Vĩnh Nghiêm-Côn Sơn-Kiếp Bạc has created its own brand identity featuring three core values: intellect, harmony and growth.

The brand identity will be announced at the 2026 Côn Sơn-Kiếp Bạc Autumn Festival, which will take place from September 26 to October 4.

Three northern provinces – Hải Phòng City, Quảng Ninh and Bắc Ninh – have agreed to use the brand identity for the inter-regional heritage complex.

The logo combines the image of a chrysanthemum within a Bodhi leaf and stylised chrysanthemum leaf elements, rendered in a contemporary graphic style. It marks a significant milestone in heritage preservation and will help develop and promote the world heritage brand.

The brand identity will become a cultural asset that the community and local authorities will work together to preserve, leverage and showcase to both domestic and international audiences.

Its adoption by Hải Phòng City and the two provinces of Quảng Ninh and Bắc Ninh demonstrates a cohesive approach to recognising this inter-regional world heritage site.

Hải Phòng has set a target to become a national and international hub for coastal, cultural and heritage tourism by 2045. Long-term strategies are needed to leverage the value of its heritage, particularly through initiatives that promote tourism centred on Hải Phòng's history and cultural traditions.

The 2026 Côn Sơn-Kiếp Bạc Autumn Festival, featuring traditional rituals and heritage experiences, is one of the city's most prominent cultural activities, emphasising the global significance of the UNESCO-recognised World Cultural Heritage site of Yên Tử-Vĩnh Nghiêm-Côn Sơn-Kiếp Bạc. — VNS