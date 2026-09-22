Cà Mau brings traditional markets into safer, more convenient digital era

CÀ MAU — Traditional markets in Cà Mau Province are gradually embracing digital transformation as authorities promote cashless payments and digital services, helping make everyday transactions faster, safer and more convenient.

At Hòa Bình Market in Hòa Bình Commune, the Cà Mau Women’s Union, in co-ordination with the provincial Department of Industry and Trade, the commune People’s Committee, Agribank and VNPT Cà Mau, has launched a 'Market 4.0 – Cashless Payment' model.

Meanwhile, a 'Digital Market' model has also been put into operation at Cái Dầy Market in Vĩnh Lợi Commune, giving traders and consumers easier access to digital payment solutions.

Lê Thị Ngọc Linh, Chairwoman of the Cà Mau Women’s Union, said digital transformation should no longer be viewed as a theoretical concept, but implemented in a practical manner that stays close to local residents and meets their needs.

The Market 4.0 model is designed to help small traders improve business operations, reduce risks associated with handling cash and gradually adapt to the digital economy. It has also received strong support from women’s union members across the province, she said.

The union plans to expand community-based digital transformation models, including 'Digital Women’s Groups' and 'Digital Families', with the goal of helping members become confident and capable digital citizens who can conduct safe transactions via smartphones.

Lý Thị Bảy, a resident of Do Thới Hamlet, Hòa Bình Commune, said she had previously been unfamiliar with digital payments but now regularly makes purchases by bank transfer or QR-code scanning.

Trần Việt Thùy, Vice Chairwoman of the Hòa Bình Commune People’s Committee, said the locality considers digital transformation an important task under Politburo Resolution No 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in science and technology, innovation and national digital transformation.

The commune also plans to encourage traders to use digital platforms to promote and sell products, while paying greater attention to product traceability, food safety and environmental hygiene, with the aim of building 'Green, Digital and Civilised Markets'. — VNS