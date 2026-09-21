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60 artists set to perform at 14-hour music festival in HCM City

September 21, 2026 - 11:45
Nearly 60 Vietnamese and international artists will perform at a 14-hour music festival in HCM City next month, bringing together pop, rock, R&B, hip-hop, indie and alternative music.
Binz (left) and Soobin will perform at SAO Concert – Glamorous in HCM City next month. — Photo courtesy of the organisers

HCM CITY — Nearly 60 Vietnamese and international artists will perform at a 14-hour music festival in HCM City next month, bringing together pop, rock, R&B, hip-hop, indie and alternative music.

SAO Concert – Glamorous, part of the SAO Concert music festival series, will take place on October 10, running from 9am to late evening with performances across three stages.

The festival will open with emerging artists in the morning, followed by a more relaxed programme in the afternoon.

The main evening programme will feature some of Việt Nam’s better-known contemporary performers, including Soobin, Binz and Rhymastic.

Thai hip-hop artist F.HERO will also join the line-up, adding an international dimension to the festival.

Music director Huy Tuấn said the event would bring together artists from different generations and musical backgrounds, with performances supported by live bands.

Some special collaborations between artists will be revealed only during the festival, organisers said.

The event will also feature art activities, creative workshops, fashion and food, giving audiences opportunities to explore different forms of entertainment throughout the day.

Producer Minh Hiền said organisers had invested in production equipment and performance technology while seeking to keep ticket prices accessible.

The festival is organised by ISE Communications, which aims to develop SAO Concert into a regular music festival in HCM City and eventually expand its reach in Southeast Asia.

The first SAO Concert, held in HCM City in June, attracted thousands of people, according to organisers.

The October festival is expected to accommodate about 25,000 people. — VNS

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