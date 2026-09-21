Flower power

Through the Japanese art of Ikebana, a group of Hanoians are discovering a different way of appreciating flowers – one that embraces simplicity, empty space and even the beauty of withered leaves and fading blooms.
The Hà Nội International Gift and Handicraft Fair 2026 (Hà Nội Giftshow 2026) is scheduled to take place from October 8-11, bringing together about 600 standard booths showcasing handicraft and gift products from Vietnamese and international businesses and producers.
HCM City is seeking to turn its rich heritage and cultural resources into cinematic stories, using its new status as a UNESCO Creative City of Film to strengthen links between heritage preservation, filmmaking, tourism and the wider creative economy.
Digital transformation is gradually changing how residents in Mê Linh Commune, Hà Nội, promote and sell local products, giving traditional craft products new ways to reach consumers and helping local businesses expand their markets.
From tiny beads and crystals, Tăng Mỹ Linh creates delicate brooches that blend traditional craftsmanship with contemporary creativity. For her and her students, hand embellishment is not only an intricate craft, but also a way to preserve tradition and connect with a younger generation.
The Vietnam iContent 2026 programme will spread inspiring stories, high-quality content, and positive actions while encouraging responsible creativity. By fostering a healthy cultural environment in the digital sphere, the initiative serves to promote Việt Nam's rich cultural identity and humanistic values to the world.
For a long-haul holiday, the journey itself can be the greatest hurdle, especially for families travelling with young children or older relatives. Việt Nam’s 45-day visa exemption for Russian citizens gives Phú Quốc an immediate advantage, accommodating an extended winter escape with ease.