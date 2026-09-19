Divo Tùng Dương to launch biggest-ever live concert Flying Towards the Sun

HÀ NỘI — Acclaimed Vietnamese singer Tùng Dương has announced his 15th live concert, Bay Về Phía Mặt Trời (Flying Towards the Sun), marking the largest production of his 25-year career.

The concert will take place at 7.30pm on December 19 at Hà Nội’s Mỹ Đình National Stadium.

Co-produced with Rồng Việt Entertainment, the concert is expected to feature around 30 performances and nearly 40 musical works, staged on a grand stadium scale with contemporary choreography, visual art, immersive lighting and modern performance technology.

Rather than serving as a retrospective, Flying Towards the Sun is conceived as a milestone that reflects the artist’s journey while looking firmly towards the future.

The programme will revisit the songs that established Tùng Dương as one of Việt Nam’s most distinctive voices, alongside works by composers from different generations, music celebrating the homeland and nation, collaborations with young artists and new material representing his artistic identity in 2026.

Beyond taking centre stage as the performer, the singer will also serve as co-director of the production, directly participating in shaping the concert’s creative vision.

“I feel joyful, happy, excited and full of energy as I prepare for my 15th live concert. Fifty thousand spectators is an enormous number compared with the theatre concerts I have staged before," Tùng Dương said.

"Every artist has a spirit of daring, and I’m no exception. I’ve always believed I have to be bold enough to keep flying with pride towards the sun.

"For me, the sun symbolises my country, my family, my audience, and the ideals that constantly drive me to become a better artist and create values that inspire generations.”

The concert will also mark the first time the divo shares the stage with the two young artists. The first two guest artists announced for the concert are Phùng Khánh Linh and GREYD, members of a new generation of distinctive artists known for their songwriting talents and clearly defined musical worlds and aesthetic identities.

Their collaborations with Tùng Dương are conceived not simply as duets, but as musical dialogues between different generations and sources of creative energy.

“When Tùng Dương invited me to join this live concert, I was both surprised and honoured," Linh said. "He has shown me great affection and support, and has encouraged me throughout my musical journey.”

“I planned to write a really good song that would suit him and fit the theme of Flying Towards the Sun, but I ended up writing not one, but two songs. I hope that, once released, they will be embraced and supported by audiences.”

At the same time as the live concert, Tùng Dương is also expected to release a new album, Flying Towards the Sun, reflecting a youthful and energetic spirit.

If the nearly 40 works in the concert allow him to engage in a dialogue with his musical journey so far, the new album will represent the music that continues to be written. One reflects the values that have shaped the artist; the other, the things he still wants to venture and explore.

“Fifteen live concerts over a 25-year journey may not seem like a great many, but they have given me enough perspective to understand what matters most," the Tái Sinh (Rebirth) singer said.

"I have gone from being an artist with a niche audience to one embraced by a much wider public. Through social media, I have been able to hear from people and discover that audiences of different ages have developed an affection for my music. Their positive support and goodwill give me the confidence to keep devoting myself to music.

"This live concert is also my way of expressing gratitude to audiences everywhere. I want to give audiences something meaningful in return – something that reminds me to live a useful life and contribute more to the community.

"Around 500–600 people will work behind the scenes, from audience management and backstage crews to lighting, stage and production teams. Together, they will create the best possible experience for audiences through a concert built around the mission of Flying Towards the Sun," he added.

Tùng Dương, 43, rose to prominence after winning the national singing competition Morning Star – Rendezvous in 2004. Known as a powerful vocalist with a distinctive musical style, the singer has spent the past 20 years carving out a unique place in Vietnamese contemporary music through constant experimentation and artistic reinvention.

He has released six studio albums and won numerous prestigious awards. He has been renowned for performing songs about the homeland, including Một Vòng Việt Nam (Around Việt Nam) and Viết Tiếp Câu Chuyện Hòa Bình (Continuing the Story of Peace), one of the most socially resonant songs of 2025.

In 2025, Tùng Dương became the first Vietnamese artist to receive an International Special Award at the Music Awards Japan for Tái Sinh (Rebirth). — VNS