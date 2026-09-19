Timely emergency care saves Chinese passenger from critical condition

QUẢNG NINH — A Chinese passenger who had fainted and lost consciousness has been provided first aid by the Móng Cái International Border Guard Station, helping him through a critical episode.

At around 2pm on Friday, while processing passengers at the immigration counter at the Móng Cái International Border Gate, the officers noticed Liang Ruizhuang, 67, Chinese nationality, suddenly faint, lose consciousness and become unable to stand unaided.

Immediately upon noticing the incident, Lieutenant Colonel Dương Đại Thắng and Lieutenant Colonel Hoàng Trung Thanh quickly approached, administered first aid and carried out an initial check on the male passenger.

Observing that Liang Ruizhuang was weak and foaming at the mouth, the officers urgently contacted and coordinated with the international health quarantine force to examine and check his health, and to continue monitoring his condition.

Thanks to the prompt detection, assistance and intervention, after about 30 minutes Liang Ruizhuang recovered and regained consciousness.

Afterwards, the male passenger was taken to the Móng Cái Regional General Hospital for further treatment. — VNS