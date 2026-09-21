HCM City police dismantle eight major drug rings, arrest 126, including foreign nationals

HCM CITY — The HCM City Police Department has dismantled eight major drug trafficking rings and arrested 126 people following the arrest of Dương Minh Tuấn, also known as "Hoàng Nato", a self-proclaimed gangster figure with an online fame in the city.

The operation was conducted by the department’s Drug Crime Investigation Police Division (PC04) as part of an expanded investigation into drug-related activities.

Tuấn, 43, resides in Gia Định Ward. After his arrest, police launched an extensive investigation, tracing links between suspects and following the movement of drugs to identify other individuals and criminal networks involved.

Over 10 consecutive days of investigation, police said they identified and dismantled eight drug-related rings and arrested or dealt with 126 suspects.

Among those arrested were several individuals who had portrayed themselves as “gangsters” on social media, as well as five South Korean and four Taiwanese suspects. The suspects were allegedly involved in the illegal trading and possession of drugs, as well as organising and participating in illegal drug use.

Police said the eight rings were headed by several groups operating independently but maintaining close links.

Those identified as alleged ringleaders include Kim Ju Young, 34, a South Korean national; Phạm Phương Anh, 27, from An Giang Province; Phạm Tài Vinh, 24, from Quảng Trị Province; Lê Đăng Khoa, 32, of HCM City's Bảy Hiền Ward; Giang Quốc Khánh, 26, of Phú Định Ward; Phạm Minh Sang, 34, of Tân Hưng Ward; and Nguyễn Thành Quốc, 30, of Tân Sơn Nhất Ward.

The groups allegedly supplied Etomidate, Ketamine, ecstasy and other synthetic drugs.

During the crackdown and searches, police seized more than 1,000 “chill pod” cartridges containing Etomidate, a large quantity of synthetic drugs and various documents and other items related to the case.

According to police, the suspects had concealed drugs in compact products resembling ordinary e-cigarettes, making them easier to hide and distribute.

Police warned that such products pose a particular risk of reaching young people and being distributed at entertainment venues.

The investigation was conducted simultaneously against suspects operating both in the physical world and online, police said.

The operation forms part of HCM City police’s efforts to strengthen the fight against drug-related crime and contributes to the city’s goal of becoming a drug-free city by 2030. — VNS