Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Where heritage meets new light

September 21, 2026 - 17:08
More than a feast for the senses, a 3D mapping performance at the Temple of Literature offered visitors a new way to experience Việt Nam’s long-standing tradition of learning and nurturing talent.

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Nearly 600 booths to feature at Hà Nội Giftshow 2026

The Hà Nội International Gift and Handicraft Fair 2026 (Hà Nội Giftshow 2026) is scheduled to take place from October 8-11, bringing together about 600 standard booths showcasing handicraft and gift products from Vietnamese and international businesses and producers.
Life & Style

HCM City connects heritage with cinema

HCM City is seeking to turn its rich heritage and cultural resources into cinematic stories, using its new status as a UNESCO Creative City of Film to strengthen links between heritage preservation, filmmaking, tourism and the wider creative economy.
Life & Style

The art of hand embellishment

From tiny beads and crystals, Tăng Mỹ Linh creates delicate brooches that blend traditional craftsmanship with contemporary creativity. For her and her students, hand embellishment is not only an intricate craft, but also a way to preserve tradition and connect with a younger generation.
Life & Style

Why Phú Quốc is winning over high end Russian travellers

For a long-haul holiday, the journey itself can be the greatest hurdle, especially for families travelling with young children or older relatives. Việt Nam’s 45-day visa exemption for Russian citizens gives Phú Quốc an immediate advantage, accommodating an extended winter escape with ease.

E-paper

Việt Nam Insight
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom