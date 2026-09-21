Nearly 600 booths to feature at Hà Nội Giftshow 2026

HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội International Gift and Handicraft Fair 2026 (Hà Nội Giftshow 2026) is scheduled to take place from October 8-11, bringing together about 600 standard booths showcasing handicraft and gift products from Vietnamese and international businesses and producers.

The fair will be held at the National Exhibition of Architecture, Planning and Construction, No 1 Đỗ Đức Dục Street, Từ Liêm Ward, Hà Nội.

It is an export-oriented trade event directed by the Hà Nội People’s Committee, organised by the municipal Department of Industry and Trade and implemented by the Hà Nội Industry and Trade Promotion Centre.

According to the Hà Nội Industry and Trade Promotion Centre, the event will include areas for products from businesses and production establishments, newly designed products, food and beverages, handicraft demonstrations by artisans, and information on the development of Hà Nội’s traditional craft villages.

Products made by artisans and rural industrial establishments in Hà Nội and other provinces and cities will be displayed at the fair. Artisans will also demonstrate traditional handicraft techniques, giving visitors an opportunity to learn about the production process and cultural values associated with the products.

Business matching will be a major activity, with participating enterprises expected to meet potential buyers, negotiate and sign memoranda of understanding and sales contracts. Alongside direct meetings, the organisers will facilitate online business matching with foreign importers and international buyers.

A conference connecting suppliers and buyers of raw materials for the handicraft industry between Hà Nội and other localities is also planned. Participating businesses and production establishments will receive guidance on joining e-commerce platforms to diversify distribution channels and improve access to consumers.

To encourage local producers to participate, the programme will cover 100 per cent of booth rental costs for Hà Nội’s rural industrial establishments as well as People’s Artisans and Meritorious Artisans in the handicraft sector.

Held annually in October, Hà Nội Giftshow has developed over 15 years into a specialised export-oriented handicraft fair in the Asia-Pacific region. Over that period, it has featured nearly 6,000 booths operated by more than 2,400 businesses and production establishments from across Việt Nam and over 30 countries and territories.

The 2025 edition featured 450 booths and nearly 200 businesses and production establishments from various Vietnamese localities, along with participants from Japan, India and Nepal. It attracted nearly 15,000 visitors, including more than 3,000 foreign importers and international visitors living or studying in Hà Nội.

A number of product sales contracts were signed during the event, providing participating producers with opportunities to expand distribution and export markets.

For the 2026 edition, organisers expect between 10,000 and 12,000 visitors for product display, trade and business matching activities. With the increased scale and a programme combining exhibitions, craft demonstrations, business matching and e-commerce support, the fair will provide an additional platform for Vietnamese handicraft producers to connect with domestic and international buyers. — VNS