Metabolic syndrome explained in simple terms

Dr Juan Scarpatti*

To explain metabolic syndrome, first we need to define what a 'syndrome' means in medical terms. It is defined as a group of symptoms and signs that might not be health determinant in an isolated way but when combined they can be assumed as pathological and even conform to a proper disease.

As its name suggests, metabolic syndrome is not a single disease but a cluster of related health problems that tend to occur together and determine a significant increase in cardiovascular risk, making patients more prone to heart disease, stroke, diabetes, liver and kidney disease.

Many people have metabolic syndrome without realising it because each individual issue may seem mild or manageable on its own.

Understanding what metabolic syndrome is, and why it matters, can help people act before long-term complications develop.

What is metabolic syndrome?

Metabolic syndrome was originally diagnosed when there was presence of at least two of the following:

High blood pressure

Elevated glucose in fast

Obesity

Currently, the diagnosis has become more refined including alterations of lipid profile and localised fat accumulation on specific sites, even with a normal weight.

Also, a systemic chronic inflammatory state as it’s seen in several autoimmune conditions or chronic infections, can collaborate with the developing or worsening of these factors.

In metabolic syndrome, the processing and management of sugar/fat levels, and blood pressure, is altered. When they begin to malfunction together, they place extra strain on the heart, blood vessels, and pancreas.

In simple terms, metabolic syndrome means the body is struggling to manage energy efficiently.

When to think about metabolic syndrome

If you are aware or have ever been told about any of these issues:

Increased waist size, particularly excess fat around the abdomen

Elevated blood sugar, even if it has not reached diabetic levels

High blood pressure

Fatty liver disease

Abnormal cholesterol or triglyceride levels, especially low 'good' HDL cholesterol

Again, having one of these does not mean someone has metabolic syndrome but should be a red flag. The concern arises when several occur together, as they reinforce each other.

Why abdominal fat matters

Not all body fat behaves the same way. Fat stored around the abdomen is metabolically active and releases substances that interfere with insulin, inflammation, and blood vessel function.

This is why waist circumference is often more meaningful than weight alone. Someone can appear not very overweight but still have metabolic syndrome if abdominal fat is present.

Why metabolic syndrome is often missed

Metabolic syndrome develops gradually and usually without obvious symptoms. Blood pressure may be only slightly elevated. Blood sugar may be borderline. Cholesterol changes may go unnoticed without testing.

Because people often feel well, the condition can remain undetected for years even as damage slowly accumulates.

Why metabolic syndrome matters

When these metabolic problems occur together, the risk of serious disease increases significantly.

Metabolic syndrome raises the likelihood of:

Type 2 diabetes

Coronary artery disease

Stroke

Metabolic Associated Steatotic Liver Disease (MASLD) / Metabolic Associated Steato Hepatitis (MASH)

Chronic kidney dysfunction

Liver Cirrhosis

The risk is not simply additive, the combination is more harmful than any single factor alone.

Who is most at risk?

Metabolic syndrome can affect adults of all ages, but risk increases with:

Sedentary lifestyle

Diets high in processed foods and sugary drinks

Chronic stress and poor sleep

Family history of diabetes or heart disease

In many Asian populations, metabolic syndrome can develop at lower body weights than in Western populations, making early screening particularly important.

The encouraging reality: it is often reversible

Unlike many chronic diseases, metabolic syndrome can often be improved or reversed, especially when identified early.

Small, consistent changes can have a large impact:

Regular physical activity

Gradual weight reduction, if needed

Improved dietary patterns

Better sleep and stress management

These changes improve insulin sensitivity, reduce systemic inflammation, and help restore metabolic balance.

How is metabolic syndrome diagnosed?

Diagnosis is based on a combination of:

Waist measurement

Blood pressure

Blood tests for glucose and lipids

Because symptoms are often absent, routine health checks are the most reliable way to identify metabolic syndrome.

A simple way to think about it

Metabolic syndrome is a warning signal, not a final diagnosis. It indicates that the body is under strain but also that there is still time to act.

Addressing it early helps prevent more serious conditions and supports long-term health.

Final thoughts

Metabolic syndrome is common, often silent, and frequently overlooked. Yet it provides a valuable opportunity for prevention.

By understanding the signs and addressing them early, individuals can reduce their risk of several health conditions and improve overall wellbeing. Awareness is the first step, action is the next. — Family Medical Practice

*Dr Juan Scarpatti is a dedicated family medicine physician at Family Medical Practice in HCM City, combining international medical training with a strong commitment to patient-centred care. Trained at the renowned IUCS Fundación Barceló in Buenos Aires, Argentina, he provides comprehensive medical care for patients of all ages. With a focus on preventive health and the management of both acute and chronic conditions, Dr Scarpatti ensures each patient receives personalised attention tailored to their individual needs. His warm and approachable manner helps build trust with families, making him a valued partner in their long-term health journey.

FMP Healthcare Group operates medical centres in major cities including HCM City, Hà Nội and Đà Nẵng, offering consultations with international doctors, check-up centres and emergency ambulance services.

Visit FMP Diamond Plaza in HCM City to consult with Dr. Juan Scarpatti.

To book an appointment, please call (028) 3822 7848 (FMP - Diamond Plaza) email hcmc@vietnammedicalpractice.com.