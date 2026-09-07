Essential items for your child’s home medical kit

By Dr Agnes R Viay*

Every parent has faced that moment, a late-night fever, a sudden cough or a minor fall that needs quick attention. Having a well-prepared home medical kit can make these situations easier to manage calmly and safely.

A children’s medical kit is not meant to replace professional care, but it can help you manage common symptoms at home and recognise when medical attention is needed.

Why every home needs a medical kit for children

Children are more prone to minor illnesses and injuries, especially during their early years. Having essential items ready allows parents to:

Respond quickly to common symptoms

Provide comfort and basic care

Avoid unnecessary stress or late-night pharmacy visits

Preparedness helps parents feel more confident, especially during unexpected situations.

Essential items for a child’s medical kit

A good medical kit focuses on simple, safe, and commonly needed items.

1. Basic monitoring tools

These help you assess your child’s condition:

A digital thermometer (preferably one that is easy to use for children)

Your phone’s flashlight can be used to check your child’s eyes or throat.

Monitoring is often the first step in deciding what to do next.

2. Fever and pain relief medication

Fever is one of the most common concerns in children.

Paracetamol (acetaminophen)

Ibuprofen (for children old enough to use it safely)

Always use age-appropriate dosing and avoid giving medications without guidance if you are unsure.

3. Hydration and recovery support

When children are unwell, maintaining hydration is important.

Oral rehydration salts (ORS)

A measuring syringe or cup for accurate dosing

These are especially helpful during fever, vomiting or diarrhea.

4. Wound care supplies

Minor cuts and scrapes are part of childhood.

Adhesive bandages (plasters)

Sterile gauze and medical tape

Antiseptic solution or wipes

These items help clean and protect small wounds.

5. Allergy and skin care

Children may develop rashes or mild allergic reactions.

Antihistamine (if previously recommended by a doctor)

Calming creams or lotions for skin irritation

For children with known allergies, follow your doctor’s specific guidance.

6. Nasal and respiratory care

Respiratory symptoms are common, especially in younger children.

Saline nasal spray or drops

Nasal aspirator (for infants)

These can help relieve congestion and improve comfort.

7. Other useful items

A few additional items can be helpful:

A cold pack (for minor injuries or fever comfort)

A small pair of scissors and tweezers

A list of emergency contacts and your child’s medical information

What should NOT be included without medical advice

Some medications or treatments should not be used unless specifically recommended by a doctor, including:

Antibiotics

Adult medications adjusted for children

Over-the-counter cough or cold medications for very young children

When in doubt, it is always safer to seek medical advice.

Keeping your medical kit safe and up to date

A medical kit is only useful if it is well maintained.

Check expiry dates regularly

Store medications out of reach for children

Keep everything in one clearly labelled container

Replace used items promptly

It is also helpful to review the kit as your child grows, as their needs change.

When home care is not enough

While a medical kit is helpful, it is important to recognize when professional care is needed.

Seek medical advice if your child has:

Persistent high fever (or any fever for a child less than three months of age)

Difficulty of breathing

Severe pain

Unusual drowsiness or behavior changes

Rash that doesn’t disappear with pressure

Not eating and has not been drinking

Symptoms that do not improve

Trusting your instincts as a parent is important, if something feels wrong, it is always better to have your child assessed.

A final thought

A well-prepared home medical kit provides reassurance and helps parents respond confidently to everyday health concerns. It does not replace medical care, but it supports timely and appropriate action when your child needs it most.

Being prepared is one of the simplest ways to care for your child’s health, both in everyday situations and unexpected moments.

*Dr Agnes R. Viay is an experienced paediatrician at Family Medical Practice, dedicated to providing comprehensive healthcare for infants, children and adolescents. With international training and a strong background in evidence-based medicine, she manages a wide range of paediatric conditions, from routine check-ups and vaccinations to the diagnosis and treatment of acute and chronic illnesses. Dr Agnes is known for her gentle, patient-centred approach and clear communication, helping both children and parents feel comfortable and well-supported throughout their care.

FMP Healthcare Group operates medical centres in major cities including HCM City, Hà Nội and Đà Nẵng, offering consultations with international doctors, check-up centres and emergency ambulance services.

Visit Family Medical Practice to consult with Dr Agnes R. Viay.

To book an appointment, please call (028) 3744 2000 (FMP - Thảo Điền), or email d2.reception@vietnammedicalpractice.com.