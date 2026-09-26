HCM City Open University international students win national oratorical contest

ĐÀ NẴNG — Three international students from Laos and Cambodia representing HCM City Open University (OU) took home first prize at the final round of the 2026 National Vietnamese Oratory Contest for Foreigners held in Đà Nẵng City on September 25.

The competition, co-organised by Đà Nẵng Union of Friendship Organisations, Đà Nẵng Peace Committee, and University of Science and Education under the University of Đà Nẵng, forms a key component of Đà Nẵng’s 2026 people-to-people diplomacy plan.

It offers a vibrant platform for foreign residents and students living, studying, and working across Viet Nam to practise academic Vietnamese while sharpening their public speaking skills.

Competing as 'Open Team', the members include Senchonghack Chaisavanh, a second-year Lao student in Advanced Finance and Banking, Khamsavath Bounmy, a first-year Lao student in Advanced Business Administration, and Lim Mey Mey, a first-year Cambodian student in Advanced Chinese Language, all currently studying at OU.

Arriving in Việt Nam through different paths, the three students shared a new journey: mastering Vietnamese to adapt to their environment, support their academic pursuits, connect with friends, and discover local culture.

For them, learning the language extends beyond memorising vocabulary or grammar to navigating nuances in pronunciation, forms of address, rhetorical expressions, and embedded cultural contexts.

Under the theme "Markets along the Mekong River", the trio delivered a captivating performance.

Tracing the Mekong stream, the trio showcased distinct yet interconnected cultural landscapes: gentle Lao markets, vibrant Cambodian markets, and bustling Vietnamese markets linked to hardworking, hospitable locals.

Significantly, the Lao members explored Cambodian and Vietnamese traditions, while their Cambodian teammate discovered the rich heritage of Laos and Việt Nam, a country gradually becoming their second home.

Through these ordinary markets, they conveyed a profound message of cultural intersection, mutual understanding, and enduring solidarity between the three neighbouring nations.

Out of numerous entries nationwide, seven exceptional teams from universities in Đà Nẵng, HCM City, Quảng Bình, and Huế qualified for the final stage, bringing together contestants from Laos, Cambodia, China, and Japan.

To prepare for the national stage, the OU students built a solid language foundation through the university’s one-year full-scholarship Vietnamese programme dedicated to international students.

Beyond formal lectures, they honed their pronunciation, forms of address, and daily communication skills through regular cultural exchanges at the Việt Ngữ Hội - OU Vietnamese Club.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nguyễn Văn Hiếu, vice rector of the University of Science and Education under the University of Đà Nẵng, said language serves not merely as a communication tool, but preserves memories and opens doors to mutual understanding.

“When foreign students learn Vietnamese well enough to share stories and express thoughts, it represents a meaningful step closer to Viet Nam, fostering two-way cultural appreciation,” he added.

During the live final in Đà Nẵng, contestants underwent rigorous evaluations in Vietnamese Language Competency and Oratory Skills.

The speech and debate section accounted for 70 per cent of the overall score, testing logical reasoning, argument structure, presentation delivery, and direct Q&A responses before the panel of judges.

Following the final evaluations, Huế College placed second, while the University of Science and Education under the University of Đà Nẵng took third place. — VNS