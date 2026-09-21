Family exhibition celebrates creativity across generations

HÀ NỘI — A family’s shared passion for creativity will take centre stage in Art Family, an exhibition bringing together three artists from two generations in a celebration of painting, poetry and the joy of making art.

Opening at the Việt Nam Fine Arts Association’s Exhibition House on September 27, the exhibition marks the first joint showcase by poet Đinh Hoàng Anh, painter Thái Tĩnh and emerging 17-year-old artist Nguyễn Thiên Nam.

“The exhibition’s central idea is the harmony of artistic souls within one family, transcending age, gender and artistic discipline. It is simply an improvised symphony created by people united in their pursuit of beauty and their love of life,” Anh told Việt Nam News.

“Through this heartfelt celebration of creativity, our family hopes to share that joy with everyone.”

What makes Art Family special is the participation of three members of the same family – a father, a mother and a son – from two generations separated by a considerable age gap. Each of them also comes from a different artistic realm, making the exhibition a meeting point of diverse creative voices.

At the heart of the exhibition are Tĩnh’s abstract paintings paired with poetic verses by Anh, creating what the organisers describe as a visual and literary dialogue.

Through expressive colours, fluid brushstrokes and carefully chosen words, the works invite visitors to form their own emotional and imaginative interpretations rather than search for familiar figurative images.

On display alongside them are a series of abstract paintings by Nam, whose works reflect the spontaneity and intuition of a new generation. Although only 17, Nam has begun developing his artistic voice through both painting and music, embracing creativity as an instinctive and deeply personal experience.

“It is a continuous flow and passing down of a love for art, of messages about life that keep flowing endlessly and of the quiet creative currents within a family, bound together by a deep and unspoken connection while still leaving each individual the freedom to find their own space,” Anh said.

“You will see that the father and son, both painters, have two completely different styles. Although Nam is still very young and has never received formal training in painting, he has nevertheless found his own voice in visual art.”

The idea for Art Family emerged from a simple discussion within the family about the nature of art.

During that conversation, Nam offered a thought that became the exhibition’s guiding philosophy: art is perhaps the purest creative instinct of a child, and sometimes artists create simply because the act itself brings happiness.

Inspired by that perspective, the exhibition encourages visitors to experience colour, poetry and music with openness, allowing space for reflection, empathy and personal discovery.

As part of the exhibition, the artists will present a Zen art performance, in which Tĩnh and Nam will create paintings live alongside Anh’s improvised musical performance.

Spontaneous poetry will also be written on the spot, along with poetry recitals and a music session by Nam with other Gen-Z artists, expected to deepen viewers’ engagement with art and creative well-being.

“We hope to share a story about family connection and how the joy of creativity can become a bridge that brings generations together,” Anh said.

“We also want to share the joy of the spontaneous freedom that exists within each of us, simply waiting to be recognised and embraced.”

The exhibition runs from September 27 to October 6 with free admission. — VNS