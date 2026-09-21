Residents in Lâm Đồng’s flood-prone areas evacuated

LÂM ĐỒNG — Residents in flood-prone areas of the southern province of Lâm Đồng have been evacuated to safety after dozens of houses were inundated following torrential rain on Sunday night and Monday morning.

Authorities mobilised forces to reach areas at risk of severe flooding, helping affected households in Cát Tiên 3 Commune evacuate residents and move property and essential belongings to safety to minimise damage.

Heavy rain caused water levels in the upstream areas to rise rapidly.

Trần Quang Trừng, chairman of the People's Committee of Cát Tiên 3 Commune, said around 25 houses and crops had been flooded with preliminary losses estimated at approximately VNĐ1 billion (US$38,300).

Local authorities said floodwaters had receded in some areas. However, ensuring residents' safety remains the top priority, particularly for those living near streams, in low-lying areas and in locations at risk of flash floods and landslides.

Commune officials, police, military personnel and local disaster-response teams have been deployed to closely monitor the situation and provide assistance to affected residents.

The forces remain on duty around the clock and are prepared to respond if conditions worsen. Authorities have also prepared evacuation plans should heavy rain continue, water levels rise further or the risk of flash floods and landslides increase. — VNS