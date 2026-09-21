Deputy Prime Minister wishes children a joyful, safe Mid-Autumn Festival

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Phạm Thị Thanh Trà wished the children a joyful, safe and meaningful Mid-Autumn Festival, and encouraged them to stay healthy, behave well and study hard.

Trà made the request on Sunday afternoon during a visit by her delegation to Trung Môn Kindergarten’s Kim Phú campus in Minh Xuân Ward, the northern mountainous province of Tuyên Quang, where she presented gifts to teachers and children on the occasion of Mid-Autumn Festival.

She has called on the province to continue improving the learning environment, facilities, equipment and other essential conditions for educational institutions.

Teachers should devote their love, dedication and sense of responsibility to their pupils so that “every day at school is a happy day” and every lesson is genuinely useful and meaningful, she said.

This should be a key task for the province’s education sector in the 2026-27 academic year and the years ahead.

She also stressed that the Party and State always pay special attention to children and seek to create the best possible conditions for them to study, play, receive care and grow up surrounded by the love of their families, schools and society.

In recent years, child protection, care and education have received increasingly comprehensive attention, ranging from investment in facilities and improving teaching quality to creating safe and friendly educational environments, she said.

On the occasion, Trà and the delegation presented Mid-Autumn gifts to the children and a television to the kindergarten to help improve equipment for childcare, nurturing and education.

The delegation also presented 30 computer sets to six communes – Đồng Yên, Tiên Yên, Liên Hiệp, Nhữ Khê, Phú Lương and Trường Sinh – with five sets for each commune.

The equipment is expected to improve working conditions at grassroots level, enhance the local authorities’ capacity to apply information technology and meet requirements for handling work in the course of performing their duties.

Spreading love

Also on Sunday, the People’s Committee of the southern province of Tây Ninh organised a provincial-level Mid-Autumn Festival camp themed “A Loving Moon” for children in An Tịnh Ward, providing a space for fun, social interaction and meaningful experiences while demonstrating the care and attention given to children by authorities, sectors and society as a whole.

The camp brought together 10 teams and 100 children representing more than 10,801 children in An Tịnh Ward.

Amid the festive atmosphere of the eighth lunar month, the children took part in a range of fun and experiential activities, including decorating their camp areas, making lanterns and playing games such as “Keeping the Loving Moon”, “Bringing the Moon to the Team” and “Mid-Autumn Picture Puzzle”.

Cultural performances and lion dances also created a lively, warm and colourful atmosphere for the festival.

Nguyễn Hoàng Uyên, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Health and head of the camp’s organising committee, said the event aimed to provide children with a joyful, healthy and useful playground while giving them opportunities to interact, gain experience and develop their sense of solidarity, creativity, confidence and individual talents.

The health sector considers childcare to go beyond ensuring physical health, nutrition and disease prevention, she said, stressing the need to pay attention to children’s mental health, living environment and comprehensive development.

In recent years, authorities, sectors and localities across the province have organised numerous activities to visit and present gifts to children and provide them with care, particularly those facing exceptionally difficult circumstances or at risk of falling into such circumstances.

These efforts have helped give children greater strength and encouragement to overcome difficulties and continue attending school, studying and developing themselves. — VNS