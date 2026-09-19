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Prime Minister orders secure supply of textbooks

September 19, 2026 - 16:18
The Ministry of Education and Training has been asked to ensure there is no shortage of textbooks for the 2026-27 academic year and report to situation the Prime Minister by September 22.
Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng presides over a Government meeting on law-making in Hà Nội on September 16. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng has asked the Ministry of Education and Training to ensure textbook supplies for the 2026-27 academic year in a Government directive issued on Saturday.

The Government leader asked the ministry to direct city and provincial authorities and the Việt Nam Education Publishing House to mobilise all resources, coordinate distribution, and ensure the printing and supply of sufficient, high-quality textbooks for general education institutions.

The ministry must ensure there is no shortage of textbooks for students, complete the supply process and report to the Prime Minister by September 22.

The tasks were outlined at the Government meeting on law-making on September 16, and specified in Document No. 9481/VPCP-KGVX dated September 17 and Document No. 467/TB-VPCP dated September 10.

The ministry is also required to review and consider adjusting the general education curriculum to reduce workload for students while maintaining general education as a foundation, ensuring that all students have the opportunity to learn and are equipped with the necessary knowledge, skills, qualities and competencies.

The curriculum must emphasise moral education, character building, patriotism, a sense of responsibility and the aspiration to contribute to society, the directive said.

The education ministry must also review and refine textbooks to ensure practicality and effectiveness, addressing shortcomings in accordance with the directives of Party General Secretary and President Tô Lâm and the Prime Minister.

The ministry must report the results of these activities to the Prime Minister in December. — VNS

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