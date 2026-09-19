Police complete probe into Đồng Nai triple killing

ĐỒNG NAI — Police in the southern province of Đồng Nai have completed their investigation into the killing of a mother and her two children earlier this month and recommended that 21-year-old Nguyễn Đức Anh face murder and illegal use of military weapons charges, authorities said on Friday.

The case has drawn strong public reaction on social media, particularly over the sequence of the attack and the killing of the two children.

The investigation found that Anh had told friends he intended to kill his former girlfriend shortly before the attack.

According to the investigation, Anh had been in a relationship with a 17-year-old girl since February. She ended the relationship in July, after which he allegedly planned to take revenge.

On the evening of September 2, Đức Anh drank alcohol with seven others and told them he wanted to kill his former girlfriend, but they stopped him, investigators said.

Later that night, he went to the area where the girl lived, carrying a Japanese sword and a knife. He allegedly asked a friend who was driving him to stop after seeing the girl’s father, saying he wanted to attack him. The friend intervened and took him back to his rented room.

Around midnight, Anh allegedly returned alone, entered a neighbouring house and attacked Nguyễn Viết Quang and his wife, Hồ Thị Mai, 36. Mai and the couple’s two children, aged 11 and two, were killed. Quang was seriously injured but survived.

Police arrested Anh at the house as he attempted to leave.

Investigators found no grounds to prosecute the man who had driven Anh earlier that night, saying he had intervened after learning of the suspect's intention to attack the girl’s father.

Police also determined that Quang had acted in legitimate self-defence when he used a knife against Anh.

The case file has been sent to the Đồng Nai People’s Procuracy for consideration of prosecution. — VNS