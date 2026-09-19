Science ministry works with Vietnamese-German University on high-tech research drive

HCM CITY — Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Trần Trung Tính said the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) will create all favourable conditions for the Vietnamese-German University (VGU) in HCM City to execute key national science tasks, develop next-generation research laboratories, and supply high-quality human resources for the country.

He made the commitment during his working visit to the VGU campus in the city's Thới Hoà Ward on September 18 to foster cooperation in scientific research, innovation, and high-tech development as the university enters its new strategic development phase.

Dynamic research initiatives lie at the heart of VGU's strategic roadmap for 2026-35.

The university is executing a research investment portfolio worth VNĐ412.5 billion (US$16.7 million), highlighting two key laboratory projects: an Applied Technology Lab valued at VNĐ200 billion ($8.1 million) and a Semiconductor Technology Lab worth VNĐ123.7 billion ($5 million).

Alongside these specialised facilities, VGU is establishing research centers dedicated to artificial intelligence, robotics and automation, new materials, digital transformation, and sustainable urban development.

These targeted infrastructure investments follow Prime Minister's Decision No 966/QĐ-TTg, which formally positions VGU to become a leading research university in Asia.

René Thiele, president of VGU, said the decision No 966 marks a pivotal milestone as the university enters its 18th year of operation with a strong pivot toward intensive research.

“Our academic staff and researchers stand ready to collaborate closely with MoST to solve practical technological challenges facing the nation.”

Hà Thúc Viên, vice president of VGU, acknowledged Deputy Minister Tính’s timely support in resolving operational bottlenecks and accelerating the university's construction project during crucial phases.

Commending VGU's progress from its early establishment to building an international-standard campus, Tính reaffirmed MoST’s long-term partnership with the institution.

Built with an investment of nearly $200 million financed by World Bank loans, VGU currently enrolls over 4,500 students across 26 European-standard programmes (Bologna system) in direct partnership with more than 40 German universities. — VNS