Việt Nam volleyball eye ASIAD final round, receive sponsorship before competition

Volleyball

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam men's volleyball team set to enter the final round of the 20th Asian Games (ASIAD) in its return to the continental multi-sport event this year.

Head coach Federico Rampazzo said his men were in good physique and best mood for the Games which officially begins on September 19 in Aichi-Nagoya.

The Italian will bring 12 players to Japan whom he said were in last touches for the tough matches.

"I am a happy coach. Every morning feel great to begin our training and working with my team. They all try to follow my plan. I have never worked with such a dedicated team before," said Rampazzo in a press conference on September 18.

Việt Nam will play in Group C with Qatar, India and Hong Kong (China) in the preliminary round. The rest 12 squads are divided in three groups of four. Matches will be held on September 27 and the final is scheduled on October 2.

Rampazzo said Asian opponents were strong and the further his team went the tougher rivals they would face. His team were improving but the key point was their focus in both training and competing. Việt Nam would try to reach the highest possible position.

Also on September 18, the team received strong push as they for the first time had a main sponsoring partner.

The Volleyball Federation of Việt Nam (VFV) and PetroVietnam Gas Joint Stock Corporation (PV GAS) signed a sponsorship deal in which PV Gas would who will support them in all fields of training, traveling and competitions.

VFV General Secretary Lê Trí Trường said their partnership was an important mental encouragement to the team who would enjoy better training conditions and intensive practise camps to develop stronger.

The national team have made remarkable progress in 2026 with the best ever result of the SEA V.Cup 2026's second stage in July in Indonesia.

"Rampazzo and his coaching board have step by step built plans for the team, improving their quality and ability to compete high places in international competition. The SEA V.Cup 2026 trophy is an clear evident for their effort,” Trường said.

"It is only an initial achievement, yet it instills great pride and serves as a significant source of motivation for the team as they prepare for upcoming challenges, particularly Asiad 20, where they will compete against the continent's top squads."

PV GAS previously cooperated with VFV in different periods in different levels, sponsoring clubs, national teams' activities and national tournaments in volleyball and beach volleyball.

In the women's side, Việt Nam have advanced to the quarter-final rounds after two wins and one loss in Group D.

The team defeated Qatar and Hong Kong (China) with same score 3-0 before losing 1-3 to South Korea at the Park Arena Komaki in Aichi Perfecture.

As the Group D's second-placed team, Việt Nam will face powerful mainland China in the last-eight round match which will be held on September 20. — VNS