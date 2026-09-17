VTV to broadcast Asian Games in Việt Nam

Asian Games

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam Television (VTV) has officially gained broadcasting rights to the 20th Asian Games (ASIAD), which will be held in Japan from September 19 to October 4.

VTV will hold exclusive broadcast rights in Việt Nam for the continent's largest multi-sport event, airing coverage across all of its platforms, including free-to-air, cable, satellite, internet, mobile apps and video-on-demand.

The Aichi-Nagoya Games features thousands of athletes, coaches, officials and staff from 45 countries and regions. They will compete in 43 sports, with 469 sets of medals up for grabs.

VTV will broadcast the opening and closing ceremonies live, feature commentary across various sports and offer comprehensive reporting on the Vietnamese sports delegation from 8am to 9pm every day throughout the Games.

Competition schedules, match results and photos will be updated regularly on vtv.vn and VTV's social networks.

Spectators can watch ASIAD fixtures on VTV6, VTV7 and the VTVgo app. Platforms broadcasting the event include FPT Play, MyTV, TV360, VTVCab, VTVprime and SCTV.

VTV will also send a number of staff to Japan to report on the Vietnamese squads' activities during the Games, which only take place every four years.

By securing the ASIAD broadcasting rights, VTV reaffirms its role as the State and Party’s flagship multimedia news organisation, bringing top-tier regional and global sporting events to audiences nationwide. — VNS